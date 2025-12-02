Cox lands at Redbacks

By Blair Burns

Hampton Park won’t apologise for the fact that it wants to be the best side in Southern Division 1 next season and signing VFL star Mitch Cox will only help turn that dream into a reality.

Redbacks premiership coach Luke Bull is adamant that the side can not only compete at the top level, but can achieve premiership glory in its inaugural season of Division 1.

With strong retention from its Division 2 premiership side and some big-name recruits like Cox set to bolster the midfield, it is hard not to believe in the vision and buy in to what is happening down at the web.

After another strong season with Williamstown in the VFL, Cox decided to join close mate and Redbacks skipper Liam Myatt and a number of other mates at Robert Booth Reserve.

The 28-year-old has signed on for two seasons and is set to play full-time for the club as a playing assistant coach, working closely alongside Bull who has started his coaching career in style.

Cox has played more than 60 games of VFL football, most recently for Williamstown, and the midfielder was even on Brisbane’s AFL list during 2022.

The former Narre Warren junior will bring a plethora of experience and knowledge to the club and will instantly become one of the most esteemed players in the league.

Bull said the club was stoked to have recruited such a great leader and talented footballer.

“He’s actually best friends with our captain Liam Myatt, and has kind of been linked to our club for a few years,” he said.

“We tried really hard to get him last year and didn’t and this year, once he decided to make the commitment to leave the VFL, we had a few coffee dates and got him over the line.

“It’s really good that we have him for two years as well, so that is exciting and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us over that two year period.”

Cox played with Frankston Dolphins and was dominant in 2021, before spending some time on Brisbane’s list the following season.

Standing at 190cm, he is the perfect size for the modern midfielder, who can push forward and be a really tough match-up.

“He brings a wealth of experience across with him and was obviously in fantastic form when he got drafted to Brisbane,” Bull said.

“He was regularly having 30 and kicking five goals during that season which is unheard of, he also has a great footy brain and plenty of coaching ability.”

Not only has he committed to playing at Hampton Park full-time, but he is locked in for the next two seasons.

“It’s fantastic and shows great commitment that he wants to be there for not just one year, but two … he wants to be part of something bigger,” Bull said.

“He has done a good stint with six or seven years in the VFL and a season with Brisbane.”

Cox didn’t take long to impress, winning the recent time trial at pre-season and setting the example for the rest of his new teammates to follow, with other recruits also turning heads.

“We probably recruited six top 10-12 players, with guys like Deakin Pereira also coming across – he is about 6’8 and 115kg and was in Melbourne’s Academy a while ago,” Bull said.

“We’ve also added a couple of best and fairest winners to the list, so we want to try and push for a flag straight away.”