Wait extended for Bears v Bucks

By Blair Burns

Rain caused issues for the top level of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) on the weekend with all turf matches washed out.

The weekend was supposed to be the first day of the scheduled two-day games in round six, but due to the rain, the matches have now been changed to one-day games.

In an interesting fixture quirk, teams will play the same opponent across the next two rounds in separate one-day matches, one at home and one away.

Thankfully there was some DDCA action on Sunday as the association hosted the first three rounds of its T20 competition, but only some matches were played due to the wet conditions.

Just eight of the 24 teams played both of their two matches, while Parkfield and Hallam Kalora Park were the only two teams that didn’t get to play at all on the day.

Buckley Ridges was the only team to win both of its matches, sitting on top of the ladder after the three rounds.

The Bucks did it easy, bowling Hampton Park out for just 71 in their first match as Harry Snowden (4/8) and Triyan De Silva (3/10) dominated – they then chased down the target in just 12 overs.

In round three, Buckley Ridges bowled Silverton out for 112, before Ben Wright (47 not out) and Mahela Udawatte (31 not out) chased the runs with 10 balls to spare.

The performance of the day belonged to Dandenong cricketer and former Narre South junior Shobit Singh, who belted 104 off 57 balls for the Lions as they smashed Conway Crane Doves.

The rainy weekend also meant that the top of the table Turf 1 clash between Berwick and Buckley Ridges was forced to wait for another week.

A lot is at stake for the Bears and Bucks, and while they are both yet to lose a game this season, losing two on the trot would hurt as the season nears the halfway mark.

The game promises to be an exciting clash as the two best teams get prepared to battle it out at Dandenong Park Oval, before a rematch next weekend at Arch Brown Reserve.

There are two batters for each side who have shouldered much of the run-scoring load so far this season, but which duo will deliver in the battle of the best?

Buckley Ridges pair Dale Tormey (213 runs at 53.25) and Ben Wright (212 runs at 70.67) are key players in the top order and have continually punished opposition bowling attacks.

The pair sit fifth and sixth in the competition for total runs scored, with just two others Bucks players in the top 35 – who are Ayush Patel (127 runs at 42.33 – 18th) and Triyan De Silva (96 runs at 48 – 25th).

On paper, these are the two guys that could change the game for Buckley Ridges – and getting them out cheaply will go a long way towards the Bears’ winning chances.

There is no doubt that the reigning premiers bat deep, but the middle to lower order hasn’t fired much this season … well it hasn’t really needed to.

Berwick also has a strong batting duo in Jake Hancock (232 runs at 77.3) and skipper Michael Wallace (187 runs at 46.75).

The Bears duo is among the most prolific run-scorers in the competition and after they combined for a 181-run partnership last round, confidence is high.

Opening pair Jarryd Wills (145 runs at 36.25) and Lachlan Brown (138 runs at 34.5) have also got the side off to strong starts in many of the games so far.

The two Bucks tasked with removing Berwick’s strong top order will be fast bowling pair Triyan De Silva (14 wickets at 11) and Harry Snowden (12 wickets at 11.58).

Left arm fast is what De Silva serves up and if he bowls anything like last round where he took 4/19 and 4/38 against Hallam Kalora Park, the Bears will be in trouble.

Snowden is an English import and has played a similar role to that of Prav Chahal last season, with good pace and bounce and a bit of mongrel.

The duo showed how destructive it can be, even in the shorter format, taking a combined 7/18 off six overs as they bowled Hampton Park out for 71 in a T20 match on Sunday.

For Berwick, another Wills, this time of the Toby variety, has led the way with the ball to claim 14 wickets at an incredible average of 9.43.

Despite already being one of the hot flag favourites, the next month is an opportunity for the Bucks to really make a statement against some of the better sides.

They have back-to-back matches against Berwick (second), before encounters with Springvale South (third) and Beaconsfield (fourth).

In other upcoming games, Springvale South should bank consecutive wins against Parkmore Pirates both home and away in the next two matches.

The Bloods come into this weekend’s clash with short odds after a 4-1 start to the season, while the Pirates are the only team who remain winless at 0-4.

Springvale South is set to contend again and wants redemption on last year’s preliminary final exit (denied a chance due to rain), while the Pirates need to produce a miracle if they are to win.

We’ve said it before and we will say it again, but Hallam Kalora Park simply must lift and defeat Dandenong West this weekend.

If William Whyte and Jawid Khan can’t manage to take early wickets, the Bulls will see red and charge home to a big total.

The Hawks need to find their wings if they are to get their season back on track after a disappointing 1-4 start for last year’s runner-up.

Riley Siwes and his Dandenong West teammates have managed to post some big totals this season, but it’s only translated to one win – so, this is a crucial game in the context of the season for both sides.

Elsewhere, Beaconsfield will be looking to cement its spot inside the top four with a win over Narre South on the Tigers’ home deck at Perc Allison Oval.

The Lions are roaring after their first win of the season, an outright victory over Parkmore, and if there was ever a time to continue that momentum, here it is.

You don’t want to park your car on the fence if Oshadha Oriyadasa is batting after belting 114 off 70 balls last round (including 13 fours and seven sixes).

But on the other side, Beaconsfield is coming off a strong score of 282 with the bat and will look towards Jack Steel and Jake Cronin to go big once again.

TURF 1

Fixture: Dandenong West v Hallam Kalora Park at Greaves Reserve, Parkmore Pirates v Springvale South at Frederick Wachter Reserve, Beaconsfield v Narre South at Perc Allison Oval, Buckley Ridges v Berwick at Dandenong Park Oval.

Ladder: Buckley Ridges, Berwick 31, Springvale South 24, Beaconsfield 15, Narre South 13, Hallam Kalora Park 9, Dandenong West 6, Parkmore Pirates 3.

Most Runs: Jake Hancock (Berwick) 232, Mitch Forsyth (Springvale South) 231, Ashan Walgamage (Beaconsfield) 219, Dinesh Kulasekara (Dandenong West) 214, Dale Tormey (Buckley Ridges) 213.

Most Wickets: Toby Wills (Berwick), Triyan De Silva (Buckley Ridges), Jarryd Straker (Springvale South) 14, Jeevan Mendis (Narre South) 13, Harry Snowden (Buckley Ridges) 12.

TURF 2

Round 6 Fixture: Narre Warren v Coomoora at Sweeney Reserve #1, Silverton v Lyndale at Springvale Reserve, Cranbourne v Parkfield at Casey Fields #2, HSD v North Dandenong at K.M. Reedy Recreation Reserve.

Ladder: Parkfield 29, Coomoora, Narre Warren 21, HSD 17, Silverton, North Dandenong, Cranbourne, Lyndale 9.

Most Runs: Jarrod Munday (Coomoora) 245, Himesh Don Galhenage (Lyndale) 190, Dishan Malalasekera (Parkfield), Robert North (Silverton) 189, Krishan Alang (Coomoora) 181.

Most Wickets: Madusha Croos (Parkfield) 18, Sakuntha Liyanage (HSD) 17, Malan Madusanka (Coomoora) 13, Krishan Alang (Coomoora), Ted Kahandawala (Narre Warren), Raja Ahmed (Cranbourne), Zarak Aseel (North Dandenong) 11.