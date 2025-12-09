Lynbrook move into top four

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Lynbrook has moved into the top four of the Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 competition following a 44-run trouncing of St Mary’s.

Contributions up and down the order got the Lakers over the line, with young talent Tajbir Powar, captain Sithara Perera and the experienced Jay Walia each posting important cameos to help their side to 164 in the one-day game.

Walia broke an imperious 56-run opening partnership in the Saints’ run chase, sparking a collapse of 10/64, with Debansu Rayaguru leading the way with 3/21.

Ben Lees top scored for the Saints with 36.

Elsewhere, Springvale South defeated Berwick Springs by 13 runs.

Disciplined quick Ethan Marinic took 5/46 but the Bloods still set 182, with slashing Titans opener Jackson Marie getting his side off to a barnstorming start, making 73 off 42 balls.

It was slim pickings thereafter, though, with Shalika Karunanayake (37) the only other player to score more than 20.

His downfall sparked a collapse of 6/11 to close out the match, Matt Wetering’s 5/29 leading the bowling attack, as fifth-placed Berwick Springs missed the chance to claim a huge scalp.

A Dante Happawana half century led Keysborough’s eight-wicket win over Narre North, while Ejaz Ali’s 6/18 led Buckley Ridges to a comfortable five-wicket win over Fountain Gate.

Ladder: Springvale South 33, Buckley Ridges 27, Keysborough 27, Lynbrook 21, Berwick Springs 15, St Mary’s 9, Narre North 9, Fountain Gate 3.

Fixture R7: Berwick Springs v Springvale South, Buckley Ridges v Fountain Gate, Narre North v Keysborough, Lynbrook v St Mary’s.