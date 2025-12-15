Quirk ton leads Bloods to victory

By Blair Burns

All teams took the field against familiar opposition on the weekend in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) completing the second of consecutive one-day matches against the same opposition for round seven of the Turf 1 competition.

It was a similar story to last week for most teams, with Buckley Ridges making it 2-0 against Berwick, Springvale South banking back-to-back wins over Parkmore and Hallam Kalora Park finding form with consecutive victories against Dandenong West.

A Ryan Quirk century was the highlight of the weekend, with the Bloods opener finishing on 123 to guide his side to a commanding total of 281.

Contributions from Mitch Forsyth (24), Cam Forsyth (35), Chathuranga De Silva (36) and Dasun Opanayaka (38 not out) helped Springvale South cruise to victory.

In reply, Parkmore struggled, with skipper Niranjen Kumar (47 not out) and Harmanpreet Singh (34) the only top-order batters to reach double figures, alongside Dilum Sasantha (18).

The Pirates fell 136 runs short as Jarryd Straker produced another outstanding spell, claiming 3/1 off six overs, while Blade Baxter took 3/12 from five.

Hallam Kalora Park continued their resurgence with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Dandenong West.

After a narrow final-over win last week, this contest was far more one-sided.

The Jordan Hammond-led Hawks bowled first and reduced the Bulls to 82 after an opening stand of 34, with the remaining nine wickets falling for just 48.

Shaun Weir (14) and Mohit Mandora (28) fought hard early, but four ducks and a dominant spell from Shaveen Ranawaka followed and sealed Dandenong West’s fate.

Playing just his second Turf 1 match of the season, Ranawaka claimed 6/25 off nine overs, before Hallam Kalora Park’s Jawid Khan (30) and Damith Perera (26 not out) chased the target inside 15 overs.

Dale Tormey again led from the front for Buckley Ridges, scoring 68 as his side posted 190, with Cooper Gray adding 30 not out – Lachlan Brown and Elliot Matthews each took three wickets.

Berwick needed 191 to win but was bowled out for 182 despite five batters making starts between 20 and 40 – Ishan Jayarathna (4/33) and Ashen Hettinayaka (3/31) defended the total well.

After a washout last weekend, Beaconsfield returned to action and defeated Narre South despite losing captain Andrey Fernando (1) and Jake Cronin (golden duck) early in the innings.

Sam Read top-scored with 75, supported by Mitch Tielen (44) and Alex Nice (32), as the Tigers reached a healthy total of 223 from 45 overs.

Narre South’s chase began poorly with Kyle Hardy dismissed first ball.

Tielen backed up his batting performance with a five-wicket haul, including three of the top five, while Tom Arnold (2/33 and 41) and skipper Jeevan Mendis (28) were solid contributors in defeat.