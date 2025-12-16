Dandenong Stingrays trio drafted

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A trio of Dandenong Stingrays were selected at the AFLW Draft on Monday night.

Twins Mizuki and Nalu Brothwell and close friend Matilda Argus all found their way onto AFLW lists after showing promise at Talent League and Vic Country level in 2025.

Mizuki Brothwell was one of a small number of players invited to the event at Marvel Stadium and was selected by Western Bulldogs with Pick 14, her intercept marking and athleticism standing out across halfback.

Nalu was nabbed by Essendon at Pick 50, after averaging 15 disposals for Dandenong in 2025 as her competitiveness, contested marking and ability to get up the ground all stood out.

Former Stingrays coach Josh Moore, who saw potential in both twins when they were raw and yet to spend time in the talent pathway in early 2024, is now Essendon’s AFLW List and Recruiting Manager, with Nalu’s selection therefore representing a full circle moment.

Argus is a halfback who sets the game up with her ball use and plays with tenacity, which helped her take out Dandenong’s 2025 Best and Fairest after averaging 20 disposals and six tackles at Talent League level.

“Matilda is an ultra competitor and her left and right boot will soon be on show,” Executive General Manager of Women’s Football Jess Burger said.

“Each of these players will add immensely to our program and we’re looking forward to seeing them grow and make their mark.”

Staggeringly, all three are products of Balnarring Junior Football Club.

Their selections put the icing on a brilliant year for Dandenong’s girls program, which reached the 2025 Talent League grand final.