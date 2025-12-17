Building Storm hits Officer

By David Nagel

Melbourne Storm’s connection with the local community continued to grow on Saturday with Victoria’s NRL heroes heading to Comely Banks Recreation Reserve in Officer for an ‘All Club’ training session.

Comely Banks – the home of the Pakenham Eels Rugby League Club – was in magnificent condition, being one of only two rugby league facilities in Victoria capable of hosting such an event.

All Melbourne Storm squads were in attendance; with NRL, Reserves (NSW Cup), Under 21 (Jersey Flegg), Under 19 (SG Ball) and Under 17 (Harold Matthews) teams returning from last year.

An exciting addition this time around were the two new women’s teams for the 2026 season, with the Under 19 (Tarsha Gale) and Under 17 (Lisa Fiaola) teams looking in fine touch as they showcased their talents ahead of the upcoming rugby league season.

Melbourne Storm is one of the most respected rugby league clubs in the nation; and will look to turn around back-to-back defeats in NRL grand finals when the new season kicks off in March.

An enthusiastic crowd offered great support throughout the Saturday morning session.

Star News Group photographer Rob Carew was there to capture the action.