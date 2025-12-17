Tough as teak Taramansour

By David Nagel

A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed Pakenham Cup (2500m).

Many had lost faith in the eight-year-old gelding; who last presented in the winners’ enclosure at Flemington in early January this year.

And after running eighth of nine starters at Caulfield on November 29; a lack of conviction from some quarters meant that his racing career was almost at the crossroads.

But Stokes held firm; legging Luke Currie aboard on Saturday and claiming his first Pakenham Cup as a trainer.

“After his last run, a few of the owners said let’s retire him, let’s tip him out, but I said ‘no, he’s going OK’,” Stokes confessed post-race.

“We changed things up a bit and I have to give a big thank-you to the team behind us, especially Ross Elliot, he’s been schooling him out the back, and I think that’s really helped him.

“For an old horse he’s a very sound horse; credit to everyone, they’ve done a great job.”

Stokes was also full of praise for Currie, who has been riding in great form of late and gave the $26 outsider a sensible ride from gate 10.

After taking time to find a position, Currie had Taramansour one off the fence throughout, settling midfield outside race favourite and stablemate Skippers Canyon.

Currie improved his position at the 800-metre pole, leaving Skippers Canyon in congestion and losing ground.

Taramansour out-grinded his opposition in the straight, winning by three lengths from the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Star Vega ($17), while Etna Rosso ($8.50) filled the placings for trainer Chris Waller and jockey Craig Williams.

“We were happy with the horse but he had just been getting out of his ground, but Luke (Currie) gave him a peach of a ride,” he said.

“He got going early and he was very fit into this.”

Currie had a frustrating transit early in the race, but gained confidence as the race unfolded.

“The plan was to be positive and we were, but he wasn’t quick enough to be in the first few.” Currie explained.

“It took a long time to get back into a spot.

“I got beaten to a spot twice going around the first corner and I thought I’ve missed the boat, but I ended up getting in and he just pulled.

“I was behind Cavity Bay which rolled out as I got in and I thought down the back they’ve backed it off a bit, so I thought we’d roll forward.

“He’s tough, fit, no weight, but I thought he might be vulnerable late.

“I didn’t think he’d keep running like he did.”

Taramansour carried five kilos less than his last start at Caulfield; a weight advantage that proved crucial as the cup field headed down the long straight for home.

“By the time we got half-way around the corner, I thought there was no point in stopping him now,” Currie said.

“He had made his move and I was happy to come out to the middle and make our run there.

“He wandered a little being on his own; I pulled the stick through to the left which sometimes – especially those horses out in front – it can switch them back on, which it did, and he was strong through the line off a pretty tough run.”

While Stokes was thrilled with the win of Taramansour, he gave excuses for Skippers Canyon; who finished seventh after being backed strongly into a $2.70 favourite.

“He was up and about today,” Stokes said.

“He sweated up before going out there.

“Jumped the best he ever has, that was a positive, but he never looked comfortable on the inside of horses.

“He needs a lot of air.

“He’s a good horse, but just not there yet…he can have a break now.”