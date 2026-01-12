Wills stuns the Lions with 6/8

By Blair Burns

There were some remarkable individual performances across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition on the weekend.

Dandenong West’s Shaun Weir (119 not out) and Buckley Ridges’ Roshane Silva (101 not out) were the two centurions of the week, each leading their teams to big victories, while Dale Tormey fell just short on 91.

Springvale South all-rounder Dasun Opanayaka produced a superb spell of 5/34 off nine overs against Hallam Kalora Park, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to get his side over the line.

But the best bowling and team performance was arguably that of Toby Wills and his Berwick side.

Wills didn’t even open the bowling against Narre South, yet remarkably finished with incredible figures of 6/8 off 5.4 overs, taking his season tally to 20 wickets at an average of just seven.

The Bears demolished the Lions and now sit second on the ladder behind Buckley Ridges, having built serious momentum.

Narre South won the toss and batted first at Strathaird Recreation Reserve, but it wasn’t long before they found themselves in trouble.

A strong opening spell from James Trodd saw him dismiss Kyle Hardy (1) and Tom Arnold (duck) in the space of three balls with a double-wicket maiden, leaving the Lions at 2/12 after three overs.

Vineth Jayasuriya (20 off 37 balls) and skipper Jeevan Mendis (20 off 27 balls) recovered well and looked to be rebuilding before Mendis was bowled by Toby Wills, starting a major collapse.

The Lions lost 7/14 as Wills ran riot, finishing with 6/8, while brother Jarryd also chipped in with 2/10.

It was the Wills show as Narre South went from 3/44 to all out for just 58 in the blink of an eye.

In reply, Berwick chased the total inside 10 overs thanks to a brilliant innings from Lachlan Brown (41 not out off 35 balls), which included five fours and a six.

Jarryd Wills (12) was the only wicket to fall in the run chase as he skied one off the bowling of Liam Sheehan, Berwick cruising to a nine-wicket win in a commanding performance.

In other matches, Beaconsfield suffered back-to-back defeats against quality opposition, this time going down to the formidable Bucks.

Buckley Ridges bounced back strongly from their heavy loss to Springvale South the previous round.

Silva, who had missed the past four rounds, made an immediate impact on his return with an unbeaten century, while Tormey continued his blistering form at the top of the order with 91.

Michael Davies (54 not out) then guided the side to an imposing total of 297 off 45 overs.

It was always going to be a tough chase for the Tigers, who required more than a run a ball from the outset.

The Bucks’ bowlers ensured they never got close, with only Ashan Walgamage (42) really threatening.

Beaconsfield lost frequent wickets and was bowled out for 147 after 33 overs – Ashen Hettinayaka was the pick of the bowlers with 3/26, while Ishan Jayarathna and Hussain Ali took two wickets each.

A week is a long time in cricket, and that was perfectly illustrated by Springvale South.

After handing Buckley Ridges their first loss of the season with a dominant 120-run win the previous round, the Bloods were bowled out for 140 to lose by 48 runs against Hallam Kalora Park.

The Bloods won the toss and sent the Hawks in to bat, a tactic that had worked brilliantly in round one when they rolled them for 86 – this time, however, Hallam Kalora Park responded better.

Jawid Khan (16) was the first to fall at 1/28 before Jagveer Hayer (39) and Damith Perera (52) put together the best partnership of the innings.

Chathuranga De Silva removed Hayer with a catch on the fence, before skipper Jordan Hammond (21), Leigh Booth (20 not out) and Ben Hillard (19) all contributed to push the final score to 8/188, which proved to be more than enough.

Springvale South opened with Mitch Forsyth and Jordan Mackenzie, but Mackenzie (3) was dismissed early, caught down the ground off Hammond.

The Bloods continued to lose wickets far too frequently, with Jordan Wyatt and Opanayaka (both 22) the best of the top eight, before Nicholas Boland (26) and Josh Dowling (18) tried to dig in and limit the damage.

Springvale South was bowled out for 140 with a few overs remaining, Hammond and Lee Brown taking three wickets each as the Hawks made it four wins in a row.

An incredible knock of 119 not out from Dandenong West opener Weir guided the Bulls to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore.

The Pirates batted first and slumped to 6/89 as captain Niranjen Kumar fell after a patient 13.

But Ankit Saxena, primarily known as a bowler, broke a lean run of form with a classy half century, helping lift Parkmore to 173 as they batted out their overs – Dinesh Kulasekara impressed with 4/23 for the Bulls.

A target of 173 was never going to be enough and Weir made sure of that, belting the ball to all parts of the ground.

Mohit Mandora (3) was the only wicket to fall as Weir and Nipunaka Fonseka (35 not out) put on a 145-run partnership to complete a comfortable chase.

It was Weir’s first ton since scoring one in Turf 2 against Lyndale a few seasons ago, and his biggest return since his 87 against Buckley Ridges earlier this season.

He will now look to back up both performances this weekend when Dandenong West meets the Bucks once again.