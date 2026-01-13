Noble nourishment and Falcons flounder as VSDCA resumes

By David Nagel

The dawn of a new year has seen continued success for an in-form Noble Park (7/159) after a comfortable three-wicket victory over Yarraville (9/158) in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association.

Saturday’s triumphant visit across the Westgate means Noble – sitting top of the ladder – has now not lost a game since early October, when Balwyn dominated proceedings in the opening round of the season.

Noble skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge elected to bowl first after calling correctly at the toss, and opening bowlers Jermaine Levy (3/27) and Yehan Gunasingha (2/37) proved that choice a success.

Levy claimed a wicket in the first over of the match, with Gunasingha making it 2/8 after snaring the scalp of the second of the openers in over four.

Levy then progressed the wicket-taking tally quickly; finding himself on a hat-trick after snaring Partap Singh (11) and Michael Sheedy (0) after some quality catching behind the stumps.

Liyanabadalge took a cracker in the slips to remove Singh, before the safe hands of keeper Mahesh Kumara saw Sheedy back in the sheds for a golden duck.

An almost perfect start was completed in the eighth over when the sticky fingers of Sahan Perera saw Tom Donaldson (17) removed…the home side in all sorts at 5/38.

Yarraville then put together three-consecutive 30-plus partnerships, with Tejas Hari (22), Jack Brown (30) and skipper Akshat Buch (30) making Noble finally work hard for its wickets.

The home side ended a moderate effort with the bat in impressive style, with number 11 Lewis Eldridge (8 not out) smacking Liyanabadalge out of the park with the final ball of the innings.

The tea break then failed to dull Eldridge’s impact; with the opening bowler finding the edge of Archie Stefan’s (0) bat with the opening rock of the Noble Park innings.

A six, then a wicket, either side of the tea break, gave the home side renewed hope.

But unlike their hosts, Noble showed composure with the willow in hands; with Kumara (20) and Liyanabadalge (52) putting on a quality 60-run stand for the second wicket.

The partnership was highlighted by two sixes in one over from Liyanabadalge, who took particular liking to the bowling of Panav Doshi.

Kumara and Liyanabadalge were both gone by over 12, passing the baton to superstar Perera (49 not out), who guided the visitors home despite losing five partners along the way.

The classy left-hander finished off the job with the 45th ball of his innings; caressing four balls to the boundary and guiding his team to victory with 10 overs and three wickets left in the tank.

Buch (3/18) was best for the vanquished; who lost control of the contest in the early overs of the match.

Noble returns home this week, hosting fifth-placed Altona in a one-day match-up at Moodemere Oval.

Endeavours Hills (199), meanwhile, stretched its losing streak to four matches after a failed but valiant run-chase against Taylors Lakes (7/218).

The Falcons invited the Lions to bat at Sydney Pargeter Reserve and had the visitors in trouble at 4/66.

A fighting knock from Nilan Fernando (77) proved frustrating for the home side, while late knocks from Luke Denny (33), Jason Denny (28 not out) and Aden Soeradinata (15 not out) pushed Taylors Lakes out to an imposing 200-plus score.

Endeavour Hills was well served by Damien Ravu (3/39), Tyrell Panditharatne (2/35) and Assadollah Vala (2/39), who all claimed multiple wickets to keep the target within reach.

The Falcons were never really in contention in reply, with starts from Zac Perryman (28), Vishal Panditharatne (24) and Clement Tommy (32) shining like beacons amongst some single-figure scores from their teammates.

A fighting half-century off 43 balls from Tallha Ahmed (53 not out) – which included four boundaries and four sixes – saw the Falcons surge from 9/124 to all out 199; falling 20 runs short of their target after a 75-run stand between Ahmed and Tommy for the final wicket.

Laim Wolf (5/35) was the hero with the ball for Taylors Lakes; who lift their rating to 10th place on the ladder.

Endeavour Hills, currently 12th, head west this Saturday for a one-day contest against sixth-placed Werribee.

Results R9: Yarraville 9/158 def by Noble Park 7/159, Endeavour Hills 199 def by Taylors Lakes 7/218, Box Hill 96 def by Melton 3/97, Donvale 115 def by Williamstown 8/162, Mt Waverley 9/198 def by Spotswood 4/204, Hoppers Crossing 121 def by Balwyn 133, Werribee 6/123 def Bayswater 119, Altona 8/226 def by Croydon 7/230.

Ladder: Noble Park 45, Balwyn 45, Spotswood 42, Hoppers Crossing 36, Altona 34, Werribee 33, Croydon 33, Bayswater 33, Melton 30, Taylors Lakes 30, Williamstown 27, Endeavour Hills 15, Yarraville 12, Mt Waverley 12, Box Hill 9, Donvale 0.

Fixture R10 (One Day): Noble Park v Altona, Werribee v Endeavour Hills, Bayswater v Taylors Lakes, Croydon v Yarraville, Donvale v Hoppers Crossing, Melton v Balwyn, Spotswood v Box Hill, Williamstown v Mt Waverley.