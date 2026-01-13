Panthers and Swans register strong victories

By Blair Burns

An unbeaten century from Dandenong’s Dhanusha Gamage led the side to its third win of the season in the Victorian Premier Cricket Firsts, defeating Greenvale by six wickets.

The Kangaroos batted first and managed to reach a handy score of 262 thanks to standout performances from Prabhnoor Bhalla (61) and Musa Hussain (70).

Brett Forsyth led the way for the Panthers with the ball, taking 3/33 off his nine overs, while Matthew Wilson and Nathan Whitford took two apiece.

Things didn’t start great for Dandenong in the run chase, losing the early wickets of Forsyth (2) and Shobit Singh (13), leaving the side 2/30.

Opening batter Venuk Hemachandra (20) was the next man to go and at 3/60, the Panthers looked a long way from the target.

Well, that was until Gamage came out and owned the game, giving the opposition bowlers headaches as he accumulated runs at a good rate.

With support from Wilson (42) and Joshua Slater (67 not out), he flourished to score 108 not out off 122 balls, as Dandenong chased down the runs with just seven balls remaining in the innings.

Casey South Melbourne sits seventh on the ladder after winning its seventh game of the season against Geelong Cricket Club at Casey Fields.

The Swans batted first and opened up with a 54-run partnership between Ash Chandrasinghe (25) and Finlay Gordon (33).

The top nine batters for Casey South Melbourne all scored double figures, with plenty of starts across the board – Devin Pollock top scored with a brilliant half century.

Harry Hoekstra started well with the new ball, taking two wickets in the second over and turning the game on its head.

From here, Ashvin Adihetty took control of the innings to make sure Geelong was bowled out for 155, finishing with impressive figures of 5/22 off 7.1 overs.