Magpies fly into top two

By Blair Burns

Narre Warren is up into second place on the DDCA Turf 2 ladder after another narrow win; this time against Cranbourne as the Magpies won by two wickets.

It was a strong way to bounce back after a tough loss against North Dandenong last week.

Of Narre Warren’s five wins this season, two of them have been by just two wickets and two of them have been by four wickets, showing the side’s ability to get over the line in close games.

Despite having taken the second least wickets in the competition and scoring the third least runs, the Magpies seemingly know how to win.

Under the leadership of Ted Kahandawala, the side has already won more games than it did last season after finishing second bottom with a 3-9 season record, currently 5-2 this season.

Cranbourne won the toss and elected to bat first in the round nine encounter at Sweeney Reserve, with captain Dean McDonell strolling to the crease in a bid to get his team off to a flying start.

After McDonell was dismissed for 19, the score was 2/41 before Bailey Paroissien (48) and Harsaroup Singh (49) put on a classy 57-run partnership, both narrowly falling short of raising the bat.

Narre Warren bowlers Mark Radhakrishnan (2/34 off nine overs) and Dulanja Silva (2/31 off nine overs) got into their work, with only Justin Dickinson (29 not out) reaching double figures from that point on – the team total reaching 193 after 45 overs.

In reply, it was the Magpies’ top order which delivered a fifth season victory with four scores of 30 plus.

Rashmitha Perera (31), Sujan Hulangamuwa (35) and Silva (40) built the foundation and it was clear that this match would go down to the wire.

Just when it looked like Narre Warren would win the game and chase the runs, the side lost its next three batters for four runs combined.

The task was left to Amila Ratnaike (39 not out) to hold back the nerves and lead his team home in the run chase, scoring what turned out to be a match-winning knock – the winning runs coming in the final over.

Ratnaike’s presence at the crease was vitally important in the end as the Magpies impressed the home crowd to win by two wickets with only five deliveries remaining.

Silverton is the next team in front of Kahandawala’s side, and after beating the Bakers back in round two, confidence for this weekend’s clash will be sky-high.