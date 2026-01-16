EJ makes Masterful moves

By David Nagel

Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the fifth race of his career on his home track on Saturday night.

Masterful scored his first win since August 2024, using gate one to full advantage down the long back straight at Cranbourne over 1500 metres.

Apprentice Sage Duric, the daughter of Caulfield Cup winning jockey Vlad, stayed patient against the paint while several of her rivals sat on her outside…being six-deep at one stage down the back straight.

Duric, who spent six weeks developing her craft in New Zealand in October/November last year, has had limited opportunities since returning to Australia after now Cranbourne trainer; Kiwi Mark Walker, helped organise her trip abroad.

Duric rode Masterful at Cranbourne on December 19, her only other ride for Jusufovic since returning to her homeland.

The pair got well back that night, before hugging the rail in the straight and grinding home into fifth placing.

Jusufovic, or EJ to his mates, wanted a more positive beginning from the gates this time around.

Duric once again hugged the rail, eventually camping just off the speed, before producing her mount in the home straight.

Masterful proved too strong in the run home, giving Duric further confidence after a meaningful trip across the ditch.

Masterful gobbled up race leader Bancory Bay in the straight, winning by almost two lengths on the line.

“I was there (New Zealand) for about six weeks and I’m really grateful for Mark (Walker) for giving me that opportunity,” Duric explained.

“I was able to ride a couple of winners and I was riding multiple times a week, so the more I rode the more experience I got and the more confident I was.

“Coming back here I feel like I’m able to apply that to my riding here.

“EJ’s instructions were only to make sure I got him out the gates well; we sat last the last time here, so he wanted me three back the fence but he ended up getting going a little bit.

“But he travelled the whole way and we ended up behind the leaders and he quickened up really nicely for me.

“I’m just really grateful to EJ for putting me on and giving me the opportunity and I’m glad that I was able to get the job done.

“It’s nice to come back from New Zealand and get a winner.”

Also in the camp of Jusufovic on Saturday night was Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Jess Hopkins, who shone in the spotlight in November last year after Canya Mayhem, won the biggest event on the greyhound racing calendar.

Hopkins also has an interest in thoroughbred racing, working for Grand Syndicates in the area of Owner Liaison.

“I still do a bit for Grand Syndicates; EJ’s racing manager left and I said to EJ I can give you a hand if you want,” Hopkins explained from the winners enclosure.

“Obviously I can’t go to as many races as some, because of the dogs, but luckily EJ owns a share in a couple of them so he can’t say no as such.

“He had a couple at Flemington today and I just thought I’d duck in on the way home, I live two k up the road…so I came in for the winner.

“I love it, it sort of my outlet; EJ’s outlet is the dogs and mine is the horses.”

Racing returns to Southside Cranbourne this Saturday January 17; for a seven-race night card.