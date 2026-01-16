Knights succeed in big chase

By Blair Burns

The top of the table clash between Keysborough and Springvale South in DDCA Turf 3 was set to be an enthralling contest…and it did not disappoint.

The Bloods made light work of the Knights in round one, winning by eight wickets after bowling them out for 149 and chasing the runs with ease … but this was different.

This was a high-scoring affair with 491 runs scored for the day as both teams made the most of a beautiful batting track at Alex Nelson Reserve.

Springvale South won the toss and batted first, but started poorly with both Ranel Seneviratne (2) and Stephen Hennessy (duck) departing early, leaving the Bloods 2/5.

But a huge 124-run partnership was to follow as Adam Read (71) and Brayden Sharp (50) batted efficiently to recover the innings and put the team in a good spot.

A brilliant late knock from Angus Cooper (42 not out), along with 32 extras, helped the Bloods get to a big score of 8/245 at the end of their 45 overs – a solid result given three of the top six failed to make more than two.

Sartaj Shinwari took the new ball for Keysborough and while he was expensive, he took three crucial wickets for his side.

The Knights strolled to the crease needing 246 to win but wickets were falling too quickly as Seneviratne (2/23) and Jack Wetering (3/52) impressed with the ball.

At 4/67, they needed some huge partnerships and some middle to lower order batters to stand up if they were going to win from an unlikely position.

Knights’ wicketkeeper Shanaka Perumpuli was the man who stood up and went big with the willow, scoring 91 not out off 90 balls, including four maximums.

With support from captain Jackson O’Brien (25), Anirudh Motupalli (44) and Chetan Mani (19 not out), Keysborough chased the runs with 14 balls to spare, six wickets down.

In other games across Turf 3, Fountain Gate won its second game of the year, defeating St Mary’s by six runs.

A gritty knock from number three batsman Zaki Mirranay (73 not out off 135 balls) helped Fountain Gate have something to bowl at, posting 142 off the 45 overs, as many of the top order failed.

Much like St Mary’s did with the ball, the players shared the runs around but the reliance on the lower order was too heavy, as the Saints were bowled out just six runs short of a third win.

After being 4/24, credit must go to guys like Matthew Barnes (23), Sarmad Nikakhter (27) and Navoda Hettiarachchi (33) who gave St Mary’s a chance.

Lynbrook has joined Buckley Ridges on 33 points to sit fourth on the ladder after defeating the Bucks by seven runs.

Jay Walia scored a clutch half century for Lynbrook in the first innings, and with support from James Kellett (39), the side scratched out 168 runs.

Bucks’ top order was making the chase a simple task, before the wickets of Josh Holden (39) and Suren Ekanayake (56) changed the complexion of the game.

The final four Buckley Ridges batters were dismissed for 7, 5, 1 and 1 as they were bowled out for 161 with two balls remaining.

Berwick Springs prevailed against bottom-placed Narre North with ease to win by five wickets.

Harman Sahota (4/28) and Riyanzi Fernando (3/32) starred for Berwick Springs in the first innings, restricting the home side to just 131 off 43.2 overs.

Riley Hillman (37) and Lachlan Marie (52) scored the bulk of the runs at the top of the order as the pair helped their side chase the total in just the 30th over – Kamran Malik worked hard for Narre with 3/22.