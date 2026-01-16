DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

Pakenham apprentice Emily Pozman is all smiles after winning her first ever race at Flemington aboard Gallant Son. (Pat Scala/Racing Photos: 528071)
By David Nagel

Pakenham trainers Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman could almost have set up camp in the winners’ stall at Flemington over the years; but a regulation win in an $80,000 Benchmark-70 race meant more than most at headquarters on Saturday.

Gallant Son, a well-bred four-year-old colt out of Written Tycoon/Plucky Belle, gave stable apprentice Emily Pozman her first taste of victory at Australia’s most famous track.

It was Gallant Son’s first victory since his debut race in June 2024; a first campaign that ended with an unsuccessful throw at the stumps in the ‘stallion-making’ Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes.

Gallant Son has since run solely in Group and Listed company; meaning he carried the number-one saddlecloth and was burdened with weight on Saturday after a drop back to benchmark level.

Pozman’s three-kilo claim was important, reducing the weight from 64 to 61 kilos, as was her association with a horse that she had plenty to do with during the early morning mist at Tynong.

Pozman was positive from barrier five, taking up the early lead and aiming down the middle of the straight.

Pozman had to get busy at the 400, but Gallant Son responded in the style of a good horse to claim his first success over the five-furlong (1100m) journey.

He held off the fast-finishing Along The River, with the Gavin Bedggood-trained Castellar lifting into third place.

Pozman was thrilled to ride her first winner on the famous turf at Flemington.

“I’m just really pleased that I got to do it for Kat (Coleman) and Moods and on a horse like Gallant Son, who I do a lot of work with at home and he’s just the best for a colt, he’s got the best manners ever,” Pozman said.

“He’s stepped up this prep, he’s off to a winning start, and hopefully he goes onward and upwards.”

Moody and Coleman had high expectations for Gallant Son last spring, but continued shin soreness saw him miss the most lucrative time on the calendar.

The trainers reset their targets, with a first-up win on Saturday the immediate fruit on offer.

“He’s come back better than ever; he’s a colt and he’s super-chilled, so he always carries a little bit of condition,” Pozman explained.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work with him at home, just getting him right for today, but I probably have to thank Moods and Kat for picking this race out and using my three-kilo claim.

“He still carried such a big weight today, so he was so tough.

“I thought I might have gone a little early from home, and I got a bit stressed, but he just kept finding for me.”

Coleman had a look of mission accomplished as she spoke of the win post race.

“It’s worked out brilliant; obviously Em (Pozman) is our stable apprentice and for her to have her first winner here at Flemington, on a horse that she does a lot of work on at home, is probably her favourite horse in the stable, she just adores him, as do all the staff really, so very special for her to get her first Flemington winner, for us, and on a horse that she adores,” Coleman said.

The winning trainer said she wasn’t entirely confident when Pozman started to shake the reins with 400 left to run.

“I was a little bit concerned there; I thought that maybe we were off the bridle a long way from home, and obviously it’s a long straight here, and we still had quite a lot of work to do,” she said.

“But he really dug deep and it was pleasing to see.”

Coleman said Gallant Son would decide his own destiny with his upcoming performances this prep.

A start in the time-honoured Newmarket Handicap (1200m) is still definitely on the table.

“We won’t have any grand ambitions just yet, he’s come off a long break and he’s still only very lightly raced, all things considered, so this should be a good confidence-boosting win and hopefully we can sort of take him through his grades,” Coleman said.

“If he measures up, you might see us there.”

Flemington trainer Danny O’Brien claimed training honours on Saturday, scoring wins with Sun Gift and Porter, while jockey Luke Cartwright piloted both Tarvue and Fission to victory for local trainers John Sadler (Pakenham) and Robbie Griffiths (Cranbourne) respectively.

Racing returns to Flemington this Saturday, before the babies roll out for the Blue Diamond Previews at Caulfield on January 24.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Magpies fly into top two

    Magpies fly into top two

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527666 Narre Warren is up into second place on the DDCA Turf 2 ladder after another narrow win; this time against Cranbourne as the…

  • Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Words of support have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park following an alleged road rage incident in Dandenong South. Imam Purdic…

  • Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open

    Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open

    Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards are now open for all members of the public, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation during the 2025 calendar year.…

  • Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids

    Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids

    Two men have been arrested as police continue to investigate a series of alleged ATM ram raids across Victoria over the last two months. Detectives from the Eastern Region Crime…

  • Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

    Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

    Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a serious assault at a carwash in Keysborough last weekend, which left a man requiring eye surgery. It is understood a…

  • Wonderful Wills does it again

    Wonderful Wills does it again

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512659 There were some remarkable individual performances across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition on the weekend. Dandenong West’s Shaun Weir…

  • Basketball Victoria leading the way with road safety message

    Basketball Victoria leading the way with road safety message

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492204 Blue armbands will be a familiar sight across courts in the South East after Basketball Victoria partnered with the Transport Accident Commission (TAC)…

  • Dandenong factory fire deemed suspicious

    Dandenong factory fire deemed suspicious

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528279 A Dandenong factory caught up in flames is deemed suspicious by Victoria Police and Fire Rescue Victoria. Emergency services responded to multiple Triple…

  • Impact through education

    Impact through education

    Akademos Society has spent over a decade lending a helping hand to disadvantaged academic students in Afghanistan and Pakistan through financial support. It began after a group of young Hazara…

  • Noble nourishment and Falcons flounder as VSDCA resumes

    Noble nourishment and Falcons flounder as VSDCA resumes

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527661 The dawn of a new year has seen continued success for an in-form Noble Park (7/159) after a comfortable three-wicket victory over Yarraville…