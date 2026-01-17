Zauner to join Panther legends with 400 games on the board

By David Nagel

Milestone mania is sweeping across Devon Meadows Cricket Club this week with the Panthers celebrating some significant achievements to kick off the new year.

Four players marked major accomplishments on the weekend, while the magic continues this week with veteran Peter Zauner set to stride out for his 400th game in red and white.

Zauner will become just the third player in club history to reach the incredible milestone at Devon Meadows when the Panthers face the old enemy Merinda Park at Lochaven Reserve in E Grade.

The club is encouraging “Z’s” past teammates, opponents, friends and supporters to come back to Booring Reserve after Saturday’s game and share a beer to celebrate the milestone.

Headlining Saturday’s achievements was former president Mick Floyd, who dismissed Tooradin’s Axel Whitnell to chalk up his 500th wicket for the club.

The 45-year-old has been a significant contributor to Devon Meadows, both on and off the field, and celebrated his accomplishment in style.

Nathan Kleinig reached 100 games on the weekend, while emerging teenager Ethan Wood (2000 runs) and veteran all-rounder Chris Cleef (1000 runs) boosted their run-scoring tallies.