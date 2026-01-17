DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Zauner to join Panther legends with 400 games on the board

Zauner to join Panther legends with 400 games on the board

Peter Zauner will become just the third player in Devon Meadows history to play 400 games when he lines up against Merinda Park on Saturday. (Rob Carew: 452740)
By David Nagel

Milestone mania is sweeping across Devon Meadows Cricket Club this week with the Panthers celebrating some significant achievements to kick off the new year.

Four players marked major accomplishments on the weekend, while the magic continues this week with veteran Peter Zauner set to stride out for his 400th game in red and white.

Zauner will become just the third player in club history to reach the incredible milestone at Devon Meadows when the Panthers face the old enemy Merinda Park at Lochaven Reserve in E Grade.

The club is encouraging “Z’s” past teammates, opponents, friends and supporters to come back to Booring Reserve after Saturday’s game and share a beer to celebrate the milestone.

Headlining Saturday’s achievements was former president Mick Floyd, who dismissed Tooradin’s Axel Whitnell to chalk up his 500th wicket for the club.

The 45-year-old has been a significant contributor to Devon Meadows, both on and off the field, and celebrated his accomplishment in style.

Nathan Kleinig reached 100 games on the weekend, while emerging teenager Ethan Wood (2000 runs) and veteran all-rounder Chris Cleef (1000 runs) boosted their run-scoring tallies.

Digital Editions

More News

  • $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities. The special ceremony was joined…

  • Knights succeed in big chase

    Knights succeed in big chase

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519206 The top of the table clash between Keysborough and Springvale South in DDCA Turf 3 was set to be an enthralling contest…and it…

  • EJ makes Masterful moves

    EJ makes Masterful moves

    Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the fifth race of his career…

  • Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

    Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

    Pakenham trainers Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman could almost have set up camp in the winners’ stall at Flemington over the years; but a regulation win in an $80,000 Benchmark-70…

  • Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic

    Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic

    It’s almost two months since Street Side Medics opened its mobile clinic in Dandenong but the impact reached is great. The team saw nine patients at the very first SSM…

  • Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers…

  • Bulls trample the Pirates

    Bulls trample the Pirates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451357 An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It…

  • Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527665 Silverton registered a big win in DDCA Turf 2 as the side knocked off HSD in a one-wicket thriller and edged closer to…

  • Magpies fly into top two

    Magpies fly into top two

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527666 Narre Warren is up into second place on the DDCA Turf 2 ladder after another narrow win; this time against Cranbourne as the…

  • Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Words of support have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park following an alleged road rage incident in Dandenong South. Imam Purdic…