Panthers prowl then pause

By David Nagel

Dandenong (6/242) will be playing for pride in the remaining three rounds of Vic Premier Cricket after failing to capitalise on a winning opportunity; settling for a draw against Camberwell Magpies (286) at Shepley Oval.

The Panthers were in a great position to win the Saturday/Sunday contest; dominating the early exchanges, but lost control in the latter overs on Saturday as the Magpies fought their way back with some terrific lower-order batting.

Only one winner appeared likely after Camberwell slumped to 7/87 on Saturday, with Panthers’ bowlers Noah Hurley (3/53), Nathan Whitford (3/59) and Matthew Wilson (2/46) working their magic with the red ball.

But Camberwell’s eight and nine – Patrick Dooley (136) and Sacheen Paramesh (43) – then relished the prospect of an extended afternoon at the crease, frustrating the Panthers with a mighty 111-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Dooley was simply phenomenal, cracking 11 fours and two powerful sixes in his 207-ball classic.

Paramesh played the perfect support role; soaking up 133 balls in a match-defining partnership.

Dooley then dominated a 73-run union with Tom Nelson (9); the Magpies taking all the momentum into day two.

Dandenong fell behind the eight-ball on Sunday, falling to 3/47, before the ever-calming presence of Brett Forsyth (109) was joined by Josh Slater (70) in the middle.

Much like Dooley and Paramesh, Forsyth and Slater provided the backbone combining for a 124-run stand that put the home side back in contention.

Forsyth, who faced 256 balls, then shared a 49-run stand with Sam Newell (22 not out) to draw the Panthers closer to their target.

The Panthers fell 45 runs short of a result, while the defiance of Forsyth and Slater also denied the Magpies their chance at victory.

Despite the fluctuating nature of the contest, Dandenong will look at this one as a wasted opportunity after being in such a dominant position on day one.

The Panthers – currently 14th – take on Geelong (11th – Away), Melbourne (4th – Home) and Carlton (3rd – Home) in the remaining three rounds; all two dayers over the final six days of the home-and-away season.

Dandenong’s near neighbour, Casey South Melbourne (9/347d), is looking good for a finals berth after holding off a brave Sunday effort from Kingston Hawthorn (321) at Walter Galt Reserve.

The Swans were terrific on day one, building a mammoth total on the back of a 139-run partnership between skipper Ash Chandrasinghe (67) and number-three Jackson Isakka (77).

The Swans had many others chip in with valuable contributions, with Chris Benedek (45), Yash Pednekar (32), Harry Hoekstra (29) and Nathan Lambden (22 not out) allowing the total to soar to the 350-range.

Casey South Melbourne was confident of an easy kill on Sunday with Kingston Hawthorn the clear cellar-dweller of the competition.

But cricket rarely runs according to script; the Swans having to fight hard for victory after Josh Manning (104), Joel Lewis (91 not out) and Nic Tindall (45) pushed the Hawks to the brink of an upset win.

The Swans held their nerve however, with Ashvin Adihetty (3/69) and Hoekstra (2/50) giving their team a chance before Finlay Gordon (3/84) took the last three wickets to fall to lead the Swans to fifth place on the ladder.

Over the next two weeks the Swans face a huge home game against second-placed Footscray in round 15, before an away trip to Ringwood(10th) and a home-ground last round against Richmond (7th).

In the biggest highlight of Vic Premier Cricket this weekend, Melbourne openers Farzan Chowna (200 not out) and skipper Blake Thomson (128 not out) compiled an epic and unbeaten 334-run partnership on Sunday to down Frankston Peninsula at Frankston.

Chowna faced just 211 balls for his double century, hitting 28 fours and two sixes, while Thomason whacked 17 boundaries and three maximums in a 185-ball masterclass.

Both St Kilda and Footscray confirmed their and one and two-placed ratings with outright wins over Northcote and Greenvale respectively.

VIC PREMIER SUMMARY

Results R14 (Two Day): Dandenong 6/242 drew Camberwell 286, Kingston Hawthorn 321 def by Casey South Melbourne 9/347d, Prahran 7/349 def Richmond 9/348d, Ringwood 118 and 3/195 def by Carlton 159, Frankston Peninsula 323 def by Melbourne 0/334, Geelong 9/254 def Fitzroy Doncaster 251, Footscray 2/363d def Greenvale 177 and 183, Essendon 9/356 drew Melbourne University 8/385d, St Kilda 4/305d def Northcote 66 and 132.

Ladder: St Kilda 64, Footscray 59, Carlton 52, Melbourne 48, Casey South Melbourne 46, Prahran 46, Richmond 43, Camberwell 43/ Northcote 39, Ringwood 37, Geelong 35, Melbourne University 34, Frankston Peninsula 32, Dandenong 26, Fitzroy Doncaster 23, Essendon 21, Greenvale 10, Kingston Hawthorn 5.

Fixture R15 (Two-Day – Jan 24/31): Casey South Melbourne (5) v Footscray (2), Geelong (11) v Dandenong (14), Melbourne (4) v Carlton (3), Richmond (7) v Ringwood (10), Camberwell (8) v St Kilda (1), Northcote (9) v Essendon (16), Melbourne University (12) v Prahran (6), Fitzroy Doncaster (15) v Frankston Peninsula (13), Greenvale (17) v Kingston Hawthorn (18).