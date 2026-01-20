244-run stand leads Coomoora to victory

By Blair Burns

A remarkable 244-run partnership between Coomoora pair Krishan Alang and Jarrod Munday saw the side register a 92-run victory over Lyndale in the DDCA Turf 2 competition.

The Roos batted first and lost two early wickets to be sitting at 2/24 before Munday (83 not out) and Alang (157 not out) dominated the bowlers.

Both players now sit first and second in the league for most runs, with Alang raising the bat for his second century this season, while Munday almost got his second as well.

Alang’s 157 not out came off just 136 deliveries and included 15 fours and four sixes, helping Coomoora to a big score of 268 off 45 overs.

Lyndale’s top order fell victim to a brilliant opening spell from Joel Robertson as he removed the top three, leaving the team in trouble at 3/34.

The middle order dug in with Priyan De Silva (36), Rajika Fernando (32) and Girish Chopra (49) pushing them to a respectable total of 176, as they were bowled out in the 40th over.

While Lyndale fell 92 runs short, it was a much more competitive effort than last time the teams met in round two.

Most of the other games were pretty one-sided affairs, with ladder-leader Parkfield taking care of North Dandenong as expected, winning by seven wickets.

The Maroons batted first and apart from Syed Akbar Shah (27), Rohien Sangwan (26) and Imran Laghmani (32), they didn’t have many contributors with the bat.

The top order trio did their best to get the side to a competitive first innings total, but North Dandenong was bowled out for just 122.

Nigel van der Wert took 4/12 off five overs for Parkfield, while Madusha Croos took three wickets.

For Parkfield, it was captain Dishan Malalasekera (30) who led the team to victory in the 32nd over alongside brilliant support from Sam Beadsworth (46 not out).

HSD batter Jude Owen backed up last week’s century against Silverton with a score of 69 against Cranbourne, leading the Cobras to a 74-run win.

HSD travelled to Casey Fields to take on the Eagles and while seven batters scored double figures, Owen was the only one to push past 25, helping his side post 201.

Cranbourne skipper Dean McDonell (25) opened the chase well, but Brett Hookey (3/33) and Luke Grady (4/20) made sure that the Eagles were bowled out for 127.

The scores for the match between Silverton and Narre Warren were unavailable at the time of print.