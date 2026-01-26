Positive day for Panthers

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong is well and truly in the driver’s seat to secure victory at Geelong after day one of round 15 of Victorian Premier Cricket by making quick work of the hosts’ batting lineup.

Whilst the Panthers are out of the finals race, they bowled with intent after Geelong won the toss and opted for the bat.

James Nanopoulos struck early, removing Nathan Caulfield for a golden duck in the opening over of the match before trapping Lincoln Koliba in front in the third over.

Nanopoulos wasn’t done there as he bowled a beauty, catching the outside edge of Josh Larkin into the safe hands of Noah Hurley at first slip.

The wicket brought the opening pacer to 3/3 and the hosts to 3/14 overall.

By the time Liam Blackford (15) was caught, Geelong was 4/50, but some strong resistance from Lachie Field (28), Ashley Armstrong (47) and Eamonn Vines (39 not out) in the middle order saw their side past the 100 mark.

But Dandenong continued to break partnerships, not allowing a stand of more than 39 all day, eventually knocking over the hosts for 187.

Nanopoulos finished with three poles for the match, while Matthew Wilson and Nathan Whitford also bagged three scalps each.

The Panthers still had 35 overs to bat to round out the day at the Geelong Cricket Ground, and the pursuit started poorly when Ryan Hammel poked at a bouncer from Nathan Harper and was subsequently caught in the gully in the fifth over, leaving Dandenong 1/6.

However, skipper Brett Forsyth powered through the innings with number three Dhanusha Gamage, seeing out the remaining 30 overs in the day unscathed.

Forsyth reached stumps at 44 not out from 103 deliveries while Gamage sits on 38 from 95 overnight.

The 86-run partnership boosted the Panthers to 1/92 at stumps, requiring 96 runs on day two to bank their fourth win of the season.

Casey South Melbourne rose to the challenge of facing second-placed Footscray as the Swans played out a positive first day.

At Casey Fields, the hosts took to the field after winning the toss and put pressure on the visitors early, picking up two early wickets to have them at 2/10.

A near 100-run partnership was broken when skipper Ash Chandrasinghe ran out Dylan Kight (43).

Dylan Brasher (67) reached his half century before he was dismissed to leave Footscray at 5/139.

But the Swans ensured the tail didn’t wag and kept runs to a minimum despite a handy knock from Jack Prestwidge (30), bowling the visitors out for 206.

Ashvin Adihetty was dangerous for the hosts, posting tidy figures of 3/36 from 20 overs.

Casey South Melbourne took to the crease with seven overs to bat to round out the day, seeing themselves through to stumps unharmed at 0/15 with Chandrasinghe (9 not out) and Finlay Gordon (5 not out) looking to keep the Swans in finals contention.