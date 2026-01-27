World-class care at Tynong

By David Nagel

An already impressive footprint continues to grow in magnitude after the grand opening of the Southside High Performance Centre (HPC) at the Pakenham Training Centre last week.

Southside Racing’s most recent acquisition is ‘EquineTrain’, a previously privately owned, state-of-the-art racehorse training and rehabilitation facility that has, until now, serviced both local and visiting trainers.

The facility has now been rebranded and will operate under an enhanced model, designed to further strengthen Southside Racing’s commitment to delivering world-class resources for participants, horses, and the broader equine industry.

Southside HPC provides cutting-edge services to prepare, revive, and treat racehorses at every stage of their campaign – whether gearing up for competition, recovering from intense track work, or rehabilitating post-injury.

With water walkers, high-speed treadmills, cold spas, and spacious day paddocks, the facility is designed to optimise equine performance; with Southside Racing actively exploring innovative new therapies and technologies to further enhance horse welfare and recovery.

Southside Racing Chief Executive Officer Neil Bainbridge was on hand for the opening; clearly impressed with the services and facilities on offer.

“It’s got water walkers, 48 boxes, treadmills, horse-spa facilities as well, it’s pretty much got it all,” Bainbridge said.

“What a great addition it is for trainers out here, but not only for our trainers, this facility is open for recreational horses; showjumpers, equestrian, it’s for all the equine animals out here and for people to look after their horses.

“We think it will be terrific for welfare and it’s just another way that Southside Racing is demonstrating significant investment in training out here across both Cranbourne and Pakenham.

“The Pakenham facility is growing all the time; what a great vision the club had many years ago at Pakenham to deliver not only such a great racecourse but such a great training facility.”

Pakenham-based trainer Charlotte Littlefield currently operates on-track and believes the Southside HPC has lifted the bar in terms of offerings to her horses.

“It’s just a phenomenal set up here, it’s probably one of the best in the country and to have access to this, on course here now, is incredible,” she said.

“We’re just across the road now at our own facility and we come here two or three times a week.

“It’s built into our system now, into the way we train, it gives the horses the opportunity to have a day in the water without the weight of a rider on their back.”

Littlefield said her and her team were still discovering new ways to best utilise the services on offer.

“More often than not it’s the day after a gallop, so just cooling their jets essentially; it’s magnesium-based water as well, it’s the right height, it’s at elbow depth so they’re getting the right amount of work out of it as well, without straining muscles,” she explained with expert detail.

“It’s a process, you don’t just go too hard too soon, for those horses that do need a bit more, we work them up to doing a little rush in here as well, so they can do a bit of a trot work for short periods.

“It’s a brilliant facility…I love it.”

Those interested in utilising the facility can find out more by visiting https://southsidehpc.com.au/