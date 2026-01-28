DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Brilliant Bulls back together

Brilliant Bulls back together

Dandenong West Cricket Club was the place to be on Saturday as the club celebrated three premiership reunions with a big turnout. (Rob Carew: 530018)
By Blair Burns

It was a special day down at Greaves Reserve on the weekend as Dandenong West welcomed back many past premiership players and their partners to celebrate three premiership reunions.

It was warm conditions for the occasion, but the past players stayed cool and enjoyed plenty of refreshments as they reflected on the success of 1985/86 (40 years) when both the Turf 1 and Turf 2 sides tasted the ultimate success.

This year also marks 25 years since the Turf 1 side won a premiership, with captain Peter Lindsay reflecting positively on the day.

“We had a great day out … we had 10 out of the 12 for the 25 year reunion, and about 17 players from the two 1985/86 premiership sides,” he said.

Goodes is a name that is synonymous with the Dandenong West Cricket Club, and there were four of them back at the club on Saturday.

“We had Col Tannahill there, who played in two Turf 1 flags, and his brother Dave actually turned up and was a shock attendee – he actually played in our first ever Turf 1 premiership in 1981/82,” Lindsay said.

“He came down with his 1981/82 premiership hat and donated it to the club, which was unreal.

“I caught up with people I hadn’t seen in quite a while and we reflected on many happy memories.”

There was no shortage of laughs, as the celebrations went deep into the night.

The current Bulls side put on a good show in the heat, scoring 326 against Beaconsfield and giving the former legends of the club plenty to smile about.

This was after the Tigers actually won the toss and chose to bowl first in the heat at Greaves Reserve.

“That (batting performance) was the icing on the cake really – it was really good to see Wiz (Shaun Weir) get his second ton for the year,” Lindsay said.

