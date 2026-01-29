Bloods go big, Saints threaten Knights

By Blair Burns

Springvale South showed why it’s a run scoring powerhouse as the Bloods piled on 386 runs against Fountain Gate in round 11 of the DDCA Turf 3 competition.

Brayden Sharp was the star of the day, making his fourth career century and his highest ever score to finish with 157 off 205 balls, with 16 fours and eight sixes.

You could sense a huge score was coming for Sharp who had four scores of between 40-60 so far this season.

Stephen Hennessy (30), Andrew Staude (38), Ranel Seneviratne (43) and Angus Cooper (29) impressed further down the order and boosted the score to 386.

In what was a dark day for his side in the field, Hussain Shafahi should’ve walked from the ground with his head held high after taking 5/65 off 11 overs.

In other games, Buckley Ridges also posted a strong score against Berwick Springs, with 248 on the board after day one.

Half centuries from Suren Ekanayake (58) and Richie Hope (64) helped the Bucks control the innings for most of the day.

Shalika Karunanayake battled hard with the ball to take 4/67 off 20 overs, while Riley Hillman (3/53) and Riyanzi Fernando (3/42) chipped in nicely.

Berwick Springs will need to start really well with the bat if it is to chase down the required runs and win its fifth game on Saturday.

There is a reason why Keysborough batter Dante Happawana is one of the leading run scorers and most damaging players in the Turf 3 competition, and that reason was on show on the weekend against St Mary’s.

The opener compiled a brilliant 71 at the top of the order, setting the tone for his side as Jackson O’Brien (43) and Sartaj Shinwari (41 not out) followed his lead.

The run rate was never an issue for the Knights and despite being bowled out with more than 20 overs remaining in the day, they made 251.

Danidu Chamikara had the ball on a string for St Mary’s, taking 5/53 off 12 overs, adding to last week’s four-wicket haul and taking his season total to a league-high 27 wickets.

But after St Mary’s finished the day at 0/30, Keysborough’s 8-1 season record could be in danger.

Ben Lees (21 not out) and Lachlan Liu (9 not out) will look to pick up where they left off on Saturday and continue to build the foundations for an upset victory.

Half centuries from Lynbrook pair Sithara Perera (60) and Jay Walia (55) helped the side to a defendable total of 244 against Narre North.

Despite only having one win this season, Narre North will dare to dream when it opens its batting innings this weekend – after all, the side did make 270 in last week’s loss.