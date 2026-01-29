Kangaroos deliver again

By Blair Burns

Coomoora posted a big score of 268 in a one-day match last week and this round they went 10 better to make 278 off 80 overs against North Dandenong in the DDCA Turf 2 competition.

Roos pair Krishan Alang and Jarrod Munday are the two leading run scorers in the competition and they will not stop there, each adding half centuries to their season tallies on Saturday.

They have become like Batman and Robin, both using their skill sets to complement each other and save the day week after week.

Alang (73 not out) and Munday (66) both went big once again, while opener Nick Suppree (69) also made his best score of the season.

Syed Akbar Shah was the Maroons’ best bowler, with 3/78 off 19 overs – North Dandenong will need to bat very well if it is to win this weekend.

Silverton kept Cranbourne to just 157 with the bat and the Bakers would’ve been very happy with how the first day had played out, until they lost a couple of costly late wickets.

Both Dean McDonell (5) and Vikram Singh (golden duck) were removed early by Kalapu Gamage, as he made an early impact on the game to leave the Eagles 2/7.

Dylan Hayes also made his mark with the ball to take 3/27 off 10 overs and put the visitors in trouble.

As we have come to expect from him, Bailey Paroissen (40 off 127 balls) dug in and got the Eagles to a much more respectable total of 157.

With 14 overs to bat, Silverton’s wish was to get through unscathed – that did not happen.

Two of the team’s top three leading run scorers in Anmol Zakhmi and Rohit Sandhu strolled out to bat … and both were back in the sheds halfway through the second over with a duck each.

This left skipper Robert North (6 not out off 43 balls) and Anhad Gill (7 not out off 31 balls) to see the day out, the scoreboard reading 2/15 off 14 overs at the end of the day’s play.

The game currently hangs in the balance at Springvale Reserve, with the outcome heavily resting on how well the current pair can bat this Saturday.

North has made four half centuries this season and the Bakers will potentially require another one if they are to hold off the Eagles.

The current batting pair has ticked survival of it’s ‘to do’ list, and now has 80 overs to score just 143 runs.

Lyndale was 6/79 against Parkfield and looked dead and buried, before a clutch innings from Himesh Galhenage Don (70) inspired the team to a total of 176.

The top three fell for a combined 15 runs and Lyndale was in serious trouble, before Rajika Fernando (33) and Don built some solid partnerships.

Ladder leader Parkfield had to navigate 15 overs, doing its best to survive, but there was one casualty.

The Bandits opened up with a pair of batters who normally play Turf 4 in David Ford (3 not out off 44 balls) and Rukshan Muthukuda (1 off 24 balls), but the latter was run out.

The final score sat at 1/19 for Parkfield, who will be confident that it can chase down the required 158 runs for victory.

HSD made serious inroads on day one, with the Cobras well poised for a victory against Narre Warren after bowling the Magpies out for 154 in 51.1 overs.

HSD captain Ryan Patterson was clinical with the new ball, ripping through the top order to finish with figures of 4/44 off 14 overs – Brett Hookey and Luke Grady also claimed a couple of poles each.

Seven Narre Warren batters reached double figures, but only Hennadige Fernando (37) was able to push on, as regular wickets fell around him.

With 155 needed for victory, HSD finished the day at 2/68 and trails by just 86 runs when play resumes this weekend.

Riley Shaw (21 not out) and Liam O’Connor (30 not out) are the current batters at the crease and will hope to lead the side home with limited fuss.