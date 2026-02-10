Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

By David Nagel

Dartboards have been illuminated for the first time in 2026 with an exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League kicking off on Friday night.

In Division 1, the big question is: Can anyone knock off High 5’s?

It’s only early, but the answer to that question may be Clayton Cobras or MDDA Bullseyes after both teams recorded convincing round-one victories.

A good night at the oche from Jack Pearce led the Cobras to an 8-2 win over The Bandits.

Pearce put together a lovely 19-dart leg and also threw the only 180 for the contest.

Rod Olsen pegged out with a game-high 52 finish to contribute to the win as well.

Bullseyes were also impressive, knocking off perennial finalist Noble Park-1 7-3.

Shane Taylor and Nick Cass threw two 140s each for Bullseyes, while Dean Sherson gave his team a huge boost with a stylish 99 checkout.

Noel Beasy threw two 140s for Noble, while Bill Richardson was in good form with a 19-dart leg and winning all of his five matches.

And High 5s have survived a night of highlights from Bad Boys, winning 6-4 in the close one on the opening night of action.

Sam Bellinger had a huge night for Bad Boys, throwing back-to-back legs of 14 and 18 darts.

Bellinger had visits of 125, 81, 140, 97 and 58 in his 14-darter, before backing that up with 81, 100, 100, 100, 60 and 60 just one leg later.

Jamie Wolff threw a 180 Bad Boys, but High 5’s somehow found a way to win with Jamie webster leading the way with a brilliant 105 peg.

In Division 2, a classy 180 from Kevin Frost provided Spectrum with the impetus for an 8-2 win over Check Out.

Leipua Ahotolu was in good nick for Check Out, landing a 17-dart leg and 72 finish, but Spectrum proved too strong across the board.

Aaron and Mitchell Kirkmoe were in good form on night one, leading The Night Trawlers to a 6-4 win over Madarras.

Aaron and Mitch combined for a 17-dart leg in doubles, while both also threw 140s on the night.

Steve Clarke provided the highlight for Madarras with a quality 73 finish.

And Redbacks defeated Rebels 7-3, despite the losing team providing the highlights.

Tewerita Tapara knocked in a 20-dart leg, Tom Nicholson found two 140s in the match and Kaye Dawson impressed with a 68-peg; but the Redbacks were still too good.

In Division 3, a 180 from Gunther Czmok and 70 peg from Nga Tutera led Vales 3 to a 7-3 triumph over The Goodies, while a magnificent ‘TV’ finish of 132 from Brett Dykes propelled Stingrays to a 7-3 win over MDDA Black Bulls.

Sean Davies threw the highest three darts on the night; a 133 to keep his Stingrays in the hunt.

DIVISION 1

RESULTS: MDDA Bullseyes def Noble Park (1) 7-3, Clayton Cobras def The Bandits 8-2, High 5’s def Bad Boys 6-4.

LADDER: Clayton Cobras 4, MDDA Bullseyes 4, High 5’s 4, Bad Boys 0, Noble Park (1) 0, The Bandits 0.

FIXTURE: Bad Boys v Clayton Cobras, Noble Park 1 v High 5’s, The Bandits v MDDA Bullseyes.

DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Redbacks (1) def Rebels 7-3, T.N.T def Madarras 6-4, Spectrum def Check Out 8-2.

LADDER: Spectrum 4, Redbacks (1) 4, T.N.T. 4, Madarras 0, Rebels 0, Check Out 0.

FIXTURE: Check Out v T.N.T, Redbacks 1 v Spectrum, Madarras v Rebels.

DIVISION 3

RESULTS: Stingrays def MDDA Black Bulls 7-3, Vales 3 def The Goodies 7-3. Bye: Stingers.

LADDER: Stingrays 4, Vales (3) 4, MDDA Black Bulls 0, The Goodies 0, Stingers 0.

FIXTURE: Stingrays v Stingers, Vales 3 v MDDA Black Bulls.