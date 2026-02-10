DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Dandenong well in the hunt against Melbourne at Shepley

Matthew Wilson saved the day for Dandenong with a crucial knock of 70 to get the Panthers back in the game against Melbourne. (Gary Sissons: 533003)
By Justin Schwarze

Momentum swings and shifting tides defined Dandenong’s day one matchup with Melbourne in round 16 of Victorian Premier Cricket.

At Shepley Oval, the Panthers won the toss and opted to bat.

Openers Brett Forsyth and Venuk Hemachandra provided what seemed to be a promising foundation, putting 47 runs on the board before Forsyth (21) was trapped in front by Jack Sullivan.

This was followed by Hemachandra (24) also departing in the next over with a brilliant catch at gully dismissing him.

Two wickets then became three when Dhanusha Gamage (0) snicked off Sullivan, marking three straight overs Dandenong had lost a wicket.

Suddenly, the hosts lost 3/0 and went from 0/47 to 3/47.

The situation didn’t improve following the dismissals of Shobit Singh (3) and Josh Slater (8) shortly after, leaving the Panthers reeling at 5/88.

However, a middle-order resistance formed as Matthew Wilson and James Nanopoulos relieved some pressure and salvaged the innings.

The pair piled on nearly 100 runs while both raised the bat in the process, ending when Wilson (70) was finally dismissed.

Nanopoulos (54) wasn’t far behind him, but the scoreboard now read a much more respectable 7/188 at that stage.

The tail added a further 15 runs for the final three wickets and Dandenong posted 203 after 73.3 overs.

Sullivan’s early demolition job paved the way for a five-wicket haul, finishing with 5/42 from 17 overs while Christian Howe was impenetrable with 3/14 off 6.3 overs.

Melbourne was then required to bat 19 overs to round out the day, providing the Panthers with an opportunity to add a twist to the contest.

And the opportunity arose, with Noah Hurley knocking over Blake Thomson (6) to have the visitors 1/10 in their second over.

Hurley wasn’t done there, causing further mayhem by trapping Chris Kellaway (0) in front before finding the edge of Jonathan Merlo (0) in the same over.

And the onslaught became infectious as Howe (0) edged one to Wilson at first slip attempting to cover drive off the bowling of Nanopoulos.

It was a third consecutive duck for the visitors and they were pushed to 4/25.

But remaining in-form opener Farzan Chowna (43 not out) was still in the middle and guided the rest of the day alongside debutant Nikki du Toit (15 not out); building a 51-run partnership in retaliation and seeing Melbourne to 4/76 at stumps.

The visitors will need 128 runs for victory on day two.

VIC PREMIER SUMMARY

Results R16 (Two day, day 1): Dandenong (203) v Melbourne (4/76), Ringwood (199) v Casey South Melbourne (2/48), Frankston Peninsula (340) v Geelong, Richmond v St Kilda (8/264), Greenvale (0/39) v Melbourne University (9/409d), Carlton (9/350) v Camberwell, Essendon (172) v Footscray (0/7), Kingston Hawthorn (2/80) v Fitzroy Doncaster (186), Prahran v Northcote (317).

