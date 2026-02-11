Bloodbath as the Bulls feel Springy sting

By Blair Burns

Springvale South completed an outright win over Dandenong West in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition over the weekend; set up by disciplined bowling and a spectacular century from Jordan Wyatt.

The Bloods are very comfortable in second position on the ladder with a brilliant 10-2 season record and are ready for finals.

Last year’s preliminary final exit won’t be on their mind much, but you can guarantee that it is part of the motivation and drive for the side to go a couple better this season.

Captain Cam Forsyth was pleased with yet another team performance, with a plethora of contributors with bat and ball, now shifting his focus to the blockbuster this weekend against Buckley Ridges.

“I’m definitely very pleased, it was great to get the points and the boys played really well – hopefully it sets us up well heading into March,” he said.

“The Bucks are top of the tree for a reason and it’s always a great contest against them.

“It will be good to test ourselves out and I’m sure it’ll be a cracking game.”

Springy possesses the best opening duo with Mitch Forsyth and Ryan Quirk, who have combined for 820 runs this season.

If you are lucky enough to get them cheaply, then you will face the reliable skipper, or Wyatt will start putting cars in danger.

Get them both, and then one of the all-rounders Dasun Opanayaka (ave 75.4), Chathuranga De Silva (ave 33.13) or Blade Baxter (ave 35.8) will deliver – even the bowlers can hold the stick well.

The Bloods won the toss and decided to bowl and captain Cam Forsyth would’ve been delighted when Josh Dowling got the key wicket of in-form batter Shaun Weir (4) in the first over of the game.

Despite this, Mohit Mandora batted beautifully for a gritty half century at the top of the order, with support from Jackson Collard at number 10, who scored 45 not out off 31 balls to get the Bulls to 174.

Opanayaka continued his brilliant season for Springy, taking 5/64 off 19 overs, while Jarryd Straker added a couple to his tally.

The Bloods went into bat and also lost an early wicket, as Ryan Quirk was trapped in front by Jayden Camilleri and gone for 1.

Mitch Forsyth (38) spent some time at the crease alongside Wyatt, who began to take the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Wyatt was 43 not out by the end of Saturday and the Bloods were in a good spot at 3/98, but he was just getting started.

His scoring rate continued to soar, and he continued to clear the rope, belting 131 off just 97 rocks for one of the most entertaining centuries in the 2025/26 DDCA season.

“He’s the most destructive player in the competition in my view,” Forsyth said.

“He can take a game away from the opposition in 30 minutes … it’s been building for him, he’s been performing well without a big score so I’m very pleased for him.”

Thanks to other contributions from Opanayaka (39) and Chathuranga De Silva (41), Springvale South declared at 7/324.

Mandora played a lone hand once again for Dandenong West, scoring 65 at the top of the order before watching his side get bowled out for 130 and an outright loss by 20 runs.