DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Bloodbath as the Bulls feel Springy sting

Bloodbath as the Bulls feel Springy sting

Springvale South power-hitter Jordan Wyatt was at his best on the weekend, belting 131 against Dandenong West. (Gary Sissons: 519205)
By Blair Burns

Springvale South completed an outright win over Dandenong West in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition over the weekend; set up by disciplined bowling and a spectacular century from Jordan Wyatt.

The Bloods are very comfortable in second position on the ladder with a brilliant 10-2 season record and are ready for finals.

Last year’s preliminary final exit won’t be on their mind much, but you can guarantee that it is part of the motivation and drive for the side to go a couple better this season.

Captain Cam Forsyth was pleased with yet another team performance, with a plethora of contributors with bat and ball, now shifting his focus to the blockbuster this weekend against Buckley Ridges.

“I’m definitely very pleased, it was great to get the points and the boys played really well – hopefully it sets us up well heading into March,” he said.

“The Bucks are top of the tree for a reason and it’s always a great contest against them.

“It will be good to test ourselves out and I’m sure it’ll be a cracking game.”

Springy possesses the best opening duo with Mitch Forsyth and Ryan Quirk, who have combined for 820 runs this season.

If you are lucky enough to get them cheaply, then you will face the reliable skipper, or Wyatt will start putting cars in danger.

Get them both, and then one of the all-rounders Dasun Opanayaka (ave 75.4), Chathuranga De Silva (ave 33.13) or Blade Baxter (ave 35.8) will deliver – even the bowlers can hold the stick well.

The Bloods won the toss and decided to bowl and captain Cam Forsyth would’ve been delighted when Josh Dowling got the key wicket of in-form batter Shaun Weir (4) in the first over of the game.

Despite this, Mohit Mandora batted beautifully for a gritty half century at the top of the order, with support from Jackson Collard at number 10, who scored 45 not out off 31 balls to get the Bulls to 174.

Opanayaka continued his brilliant season for Springy, taking 5/64 off 19 overs, while Jarryd Straker added a couple to his tally.

The Bloods went into bat and also lost an early wicket, as Ryan Quirk was trapped in front by Jayden Camilleri and gone for 1.

Mitch Forsyth (38) spent some time at the crease alongside Wyatt, who began to take the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Wyatt was 43 not out by the end of Saturday and the Bloods were in a good spot at 3/98, but he was just getting started.

His scoring rate continued to soar, and he continued to clear the rope, belting 131 off just 97 rocks for one of the most entertaining centuries in the 2025/26 DDCA season.

“He’s the most destructive player in the competition in my view,” Forsyth said.

“He can take a game away from the opposition in 30 minutes … it’s been building for him, he’s been performing well without a big score so I’m very pleased for him.”

Thanks to other contributions from Opanayaka (39) and Chathuranga De Silva (41), Springvale South declared at 7/324.

Mandora played a lone hand once again for Dandenong West, scoring 65 at the top of the order before watching his side get bowled out for 130 and an outright loss by 20 runs.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Dandenong well in the hunt against Melbourne at Shepley

    Dandenong well in the hunt against Melbourne at Shepley

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533003 Momentum swings and shifting tides defined Dandenong’s day one matchup with Melbourne in round 16 of Victorian Premier Cricket. At Shepley Oval, the…

  • Titans cause dramatic upset…but it’s not enough

    Titans cause dramatic upset…but it’s not enough

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528963 Berwick Springs needed an outright victory against Keysborough to keep its season alive and the Titans almost got the job done. They won…

  • Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

    Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

    Dartboards have been illuminated for the first time in 2026 with an exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League kicking off on Friday night. In Division 1, the big…

  • Scientist eyes clean hydrogen future

    Scientist eyes clean hydrogen future

    A Noble Park scientist who is forging world-first hydrogen-energy technology has been awarded City of Greater Dandenong’s Sustainability Award. Suraj Loomba, who arrived in Australia on a student visa in…

  • Rates arrears drop as flexible approach pays off

    Rates arrears drop as flexible approach pays off

    Greater Dandenong Council says it’s bucking the trend with fewer ratepayers in arrears. This is despite more ratepayers are doing it tough – with 134 applying for hardship relief as…

  • EPA, Veolia at odds over toxic-waste cell

    EPA, Veolia at odds over toxic-waste cell

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 228738 The state’s pollution watchdog says it remains opposed to a new toxic-waste cell at a controversial hazardous-waste landfill at Taylors Road, Lyndhurst. In…

  • Scope is Supporting You to Live the Life You Choose

    Scope is Supporting You to Live the Life You Choose

    For over 75 years, Scope has been a trusted supporter of people with disability, empowering them to grow in confidence and live the life they choose. With a strong focus…

  • Solution for Kirkham Rd truck blight

    Solution for Kirkham Rd truck blight

    A route revamp is underway after trucks were being detoured to one of Dandenong’s “worst roundabouts” due to level-crossing removal works. Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti said more trucks were…

  • Pair charged after alleged hammer assault

    Pair charged after alleged hammer assault

    A pair have been charged after a man was allegedly struck with a hammer in Cranbourne on Friday 6 February. Casey CIU detectives say the man was involved in a…

  • Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp

    Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Traders at the Dandenong Market’s Bazaar are uncertain of their future as a Bazaar Revitalisation Plan rolls out with speed. Greater Dandenong Council…