Bakers in the box seat, HSD requiring wickets on day two

By Blair Burns

Silverton would require a miracle to make finals, but that hasn’t stopped the Bakers from posting a strong score on day one against ladder leader Parkfield in the DDCA Turf 2 competition.

The Bakers travelled to Parkfield Reserve to take on the premiership favourites, with captain Robert North winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The day didn’t start well for the visitors, losing opener Gurinder Singh for a duck in just the second over, Sahan Jayawardana making the early breakthrough.

North joined Anmol Zakhmi at the crease and the skipper knew exactly what to do, get the powerful opener on strike.

The pair put on a quick 64-run partnership, with Zakhmi soon reaching his half century and continuing his blistering form after his century last week.

Both North (17) and Zakhmi (55) were dismissed by Parkfield captain Dishan Malalasekera in the space of two overs, leaving the game in the balance at 3/79. But not if Hemal Ratnayake had anything to do with it.

After a few starts this season and a recent promotion up the order, Ratnayake paid his captain and team back in spades, producing a classy knock before falling agonisingly short of a special milestone.

It is every batter’s worst nightmare, run out on 99, sometimes as little as centimetres away from elation, and Ratnayake was the unlucky recipient.

However, his knock of 99 off 139 balls was no less impressive, putting Silverton in a strong position with 232 on the board.

Malalasekera led the way for Parkfield with a captain’s performance, taking 4/65 off 24 overs.

In other games, Coomoora needs just 42 runs to win against HSD in a clash that could shape the top four, with both sides chasing second spot.

The Cobras won the toss at the snakepit and elected to bat first, but at 2/8 would’ve been second-guessing that decision.

Wickets continued to fall, with only Jude Owen looking comfortable at the crease, scoring a crucial half century to give his team something to bowl at with 118, bowled out after just 41 overs.

Coomoora pair Nick Suppree (12) and Lance Baptist (6) added 20 for the first wicket before the side lost 3/3 thanks to bowling from Brayden Lambden and captain Ryan Patterson.

The first and second wickets of the Roos’ innings normally bring the two best batters in the competition to the crease, but not this time.

Jarrod Munday came in at his usual position at three, but the key to the result was Krishan Alang being pushed down the order.

Munday attempted to leave everything possible, but shouldered arms as the ball crashed into off stump.

Coomoora captain Dean Krelle (19) was the final wicket of the day, stumped following sharp glovework from Anuda Akmeemana off Sakuntha Liyanage.

Joel Robertson (23 not out off 78 balls) and Liam Hard (10 not out off 82 balls) did well to weather the storm, with Alang yet to come as he holds the key to this result.

At stumps, the Roos are 4/77 chasing 118, leaving plenty in the game heading into day two.

Lyndale made light work of Cranbourne, bowling the Eagles out for just 93 in 39 overs.

Manroop Singh, wicketless in his previous three matches, produced a stunning spell of 6/24 off 10 overs, with Harsaroup Singh top-scoring with 22.

Aditya Hettarachchi (37) and Rajika Fernando (56) impressed in reply, while 70 not out from Usman Ali guided Lyndale to 5/180 by stumps.

Results for the match between Narre Warren and North Dandenong were unavailable at the time of print.

OTHER GRADES

TURF 3

Buckley Ridges 168 v Springvale South 3/48

St Mary’s 101 v Narre North 5/49

Fountain Gate 148 v Berwick Springs 2/59

Keysborough 119 v Lynbrook 6/77