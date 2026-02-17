Bloods go big with the bat

By Blair Burns

Springvale South has the runs on the board against Buckley Ridges after day one of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 top-of-the-table clash.

The blockbuster contest delivered from the outset, with both sides showcasing depth and quality as genuine premiership contenders.

When the teams last met in round 8, the Bloods handed the Bucks their first loss of the season with a convincing 120-run victory.

Springvale South has now beaten every team in the Turf 1 competition, but the same cannot be said about Buckley Ridges, who need to get one back on the Bloods.

After day one at Park Oval, the Bloods again hold the advantage following a strong team performance that produced 386 from 80 overs.

However, with recent high scores at the venue, the Bucks remain firmly in the contest.

After posting 427 on the same deck last week, Buckley Ridges elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Springvale South’s depth was immediately evident, with all top six batters passing 40.

Mitch Forsyth’s unavailability opened the door for Chathuranga De Silva to move to the top of the order alongside aggressive left-hander Ryan Quirk.

De Silva, who has primarily batted at number five this season, adjusted well to the role, anchoring the innings while Quirk took control early.

In the seventh over, Quirk struck 16 runs from Ishan Jayarathna’s fourth over, including three consecutive boundaries following a strong LBW appeal – he raced to 42 before being caught at point off Harry Snowden.

De Silva (43) then combined with Cam Forsyth (41) in a 54-run partnership for the second wicket before Forsyth chopped on, giving Snowden his second dismissal.

At 3/157 midway through the innings, the Bloods were well placed.

Jordan Wyatt maintained the momentum with an entertaining 53 from 39 balls, clearing the boundary on four occasions.

Dasun Opanayaka once again underlined his consistency, top-scoring with 83.

Further contributions from Blade Baxter (45) and Christopher Diston (33) ensured Springvale South reached 386 by stumps.

Michael Davies (3/78) and Adharsh Kannan (3/48) were the standout bowlers for Buckley Ridges, who will need to bat strongly in the second innings.

In their previous meeting, Opanayaka dismissed leading run-scorer Dale Tormey (612 runs for the season) for a duck, while Ben Wright also looms as a key wicket this Saturday.

In other matches, Beaconsfield was bowled out for 168 against Hallam Kalora Park.

Jawid Khan (4/56) played a key role as the Hawks claimed 6/31 to close the innings.

Late strikes from Jake Cutting (4/17 off 10 overs) then left Hallam Kalora Park reeling at 4/32 at stumps.

Andrey Fernando (33) and Sam Read (62) led Beaconsfield’s batting effort, while Hawks captain Jordan Hammond made 15 before falling late in the day.

Berwick is well positioned for an outright victory after dismissing Parkmore for 129, with James Trodd and Jarrod Goodes taking three wickets each.

The Bears ended day one at 1/72, with Jarryd Wills (34 not out) and Jake Hancock (36 not out) at the crease.

Narre South also took control against Dandenong West, led by Oshadha Ariyadasa’s explosive 62 from 37 balls, including a 28-ball half-century.

Tom Arnold, who has made his name known as a bowler, also added a patient 57 from 107 deliveries as the Lions posted 231.

Dandenong West finished day one at 5/54 from 19 overs, with Jeevan Mendis claiming 4/28. Shaun Weir is yet to bat and will be crucial to the Bulls’ chances of chasing the total.