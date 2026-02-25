11-dart leg puts Richardson in a class of her own

By David Nagel

Chris Richardson has produced one of the great highlights in the proud history of the Mountain Dart League with an incredible 11-dart leg in round three of Division 1 on Friday night.

Playing for Noble Park 1, Richardson threw 100, 180 and 180 before polishing off the remaining 41 with two darts in the second leg of her singles contest with Terry King.

Richardson would go on to take the third leg against King, but her magnificent achievement was not enough for Noble Park 1 to overcome King’s Bad Boys on the night.

Bad Boys won the contest 7-3 to sit in third place on the ladder.

Chris’s husband Bill and teammate David Putt also threw 180s, but a return maximum from Troy Jackson and terrific 98-pegout from Maggie Cooper got the Bad Boys across the line.

Despite Richardson’s heroics, Noble Park 1 is yet to open its account after three rounds of the season.

MDDA Bullseyes were also 7-3 winners, keeping their undefeated record intact after a strong performance against Clayton Cobras.

James Johnson was the star for Bullseyes, throwing a 16-darter and game-high 86-peg during the evening.

Nick Cass also threw a 16-darter for Bullseyes, while teammate Dean Sherson and Clayton’s Jack Pearce enjoyed the sweet taste of a maximum.

And High 5’s continues to set a hot pace after a commanding 10-0 victory over The Bandits.

Steve Brown conducted the highest finish of the match, a quality 84 peg, but it was Adam Canfor and Tommy Hyland who set things alight in their singles game.

Canfor and Hyland both threw 17 darters, with Hyland capping off his great work for High 5’s with a maximum 180.

The two undefeated teams, High 5’s and Bullseyes, go head-to-head in round four on Friday night.

In Division 2, all teams have now been defeated after Check Out scored a 6-4 victory over Redbacks (1).

Leipua Ahotolu set the scene for Check Out with a supreme 112-peg; a sublime effort that answered a 180 fill up from Redback Liam Wallace.

Spectrum defeated Madarras 7-3 with Chris Riddle landing a 180 and James Hughes ending a leg with a 95-peg.

Michael Bignell kept Madarras in the hunt with a 180-visit to the oche.

And Rebels have saluted 6-4, despite a good night at the office from The Night Trawlers duo Aaron and David Kirkmoe.

David filled up the lipstick while Aaron kept the Rebels honest with a stylish 59 checkout.

And the newest team to Division 3, Just Do It, is officially on the board after a 7-3 win over Stingrays.

Acam Amin showed his class with a 171 visit for the winners while Tutai Tuakeu also contributed to the success with a clinical 60 peg.

In other games, Gunther Czmok (140) and Mal Carey (60 peg) led Vales 3 to a 6-4 win over Stingers, while Paul Flannery and Paul Rhyne were instrumental in an 8-2 victory for Black Bulls over The Goodies.

Flannery threw a 140 while Rhyne chipped in at the right time with a steady finish of 96.

• MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE – ROUND 3

DIVISION 1

RESULTS R3: High 5’s def The Bandits 10-0, MDDA Bullseyes def Clayton Cobras 7-3, Bad Boys def Noble Park (1) 7-3.

LADDER: High 5’s 12, MDDA Bullseyes 12, Bad Boys 8, Clayton Cobras 4, Noble Park (1) 0, The Bandits 0.

FIXTURE R4: Clayton Cobras v Noble Park (1), Bad Boys v The Bandits, High 5’s v MDDA Bullseyes.

DIVISION 2

RESULTS R3: Spectrum def Madarras 7-3, Rebels def TNT 6-4, Check Out def Redbacks (1) 6-4.

LADDER: Rebels 8, Spectrum 8, Redbacks (1) 8, Check Out 8, TNT 4, Madarras 0.

FIXTURE R4: TNT v Redbacks (1), Check Out v Madarras, Spectrum v Rebels.

DIVISION 3

RESULTS R3: Vales (3) def Stingers 6-4, MDDA Black Bulls def The Goodies 8-2, Just Do it def Stingrays 7-3.

LADDER: MDDA Black Bulls 8, Stingrays 8, Vales (3) 8, Just Do It 4, The Goodies 4, Stingers 4.

FIXTURE R4: The Goodies v Stingrays, Just Do It v Vales (3), Stingers v MDDA Black Bulls.