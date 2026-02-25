Bulls charge home to win

By Blair Burns

Dandenong West secured a brilliant comeback victory against Narre South in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition to win by two wickets in what turned out to be an enthralling encounter.

After starting the season 1-6, the Bulls have found some form in the back half of the season with a 4-2 record since round seven, having only lost against Springvale South and Buckley Ridges.

The Bulls had four batters make ducks while chasing 231, but they found a way to get the job done.

“It was one of the great wins I have been a part of,” Dandenong West captain Riley Siwes said.

Lions captain Jeevan Mendis won the toss on day one, deciding to bat first at home and despite being 3/55 at one stage, the middle order delivered.

Kyle Hardy (31) and Oshadha Ariyadasa (62 off 37 balls) started to get the runs flowing, while Adam Snelling (30) and Tom Arnold (57) pushed the total to 231 off 60.3 overs – Bulls pair Matt Sofoulis (5/84) and Siwes (4/38) impressed.

Dandenong West had to bat for 19 overs on day one and falling to 5/54 seemingly ruined their shot at victory, even putting the Lions in the frame for an outright result.

With Nathan Power, Bradley Sheean and Siwes all back in the sheds for ducks, and Mohit Mandora (31) also out, the pressure was sitting on the shoulders of Nipunaka Fonseka and coach Anthony Brannan.

The pair came together and dug the Bulls out of trouble, putting together a 135-run partnership to get their side within reach, cruising nicely at 5/189.

“At 5/54 overnight, we knew it was going to be tough, but with some batting left, we had a clear plan to bat with intent and control, especially against Mendis who did the damage early,” Siwes said.

“Nippa showed great patience and control all throughout his innings and Branno’s innings was special, he attacked Mendis early and had the game on his terms.”

Just when it had looked like the Bulls were on top and on their way to a remarkable victory, Brannan was dismissed to part-timer Ariyadasa as he flicked a spinning delivery off the pads and picked out Arnold … gone for 82.

But confidence remained high because the team still had its leading run scorer Shaun Weir to carry the team home? Wrong.

He was soon back in the sheds having only been in the middle for two deliveries, also falling victim to Ariyadasa as he tried to smash him through midwicket on his second ball, only for Jawed Hussaini to take a diving catch and dismiss Weir for a duck.

Fonseka had to be the guy to be there at the end and he was, finding a capable partner in Liam Richardson (43 not out off 24 balls).

Fonseka scored the winning runs with a cut shot which went for two, pushing beyond 80 as the team reached the total.

The side continued and Fonseka deserved a century, but it wasn’t to be as he was caught off a full toss on 95 off 174 balls, which brought the match to an end with the Bulls’ final score sitting at 8/263 off 59.2 overs – Mendis worked hard for his team with 4/106 off 23 overs.

Made even more remarkable is the fact that star all-rounder Dinesh Kulasekara has been out with a broken finger since the team’s round 9 victory against Parkmore, along with some other key outs.

The Bulls will be looking to finish their season on a positive note when they take on Berwick at home this weekend.