Lakers first on the ladder after upset win against Knights

By Blair Burns

The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition is heating up with the weekend’s results significantly reshaping the top four.

Heading into round 13, Keysborough, Buckley Ridges, Springvale South and Lynbrook occupied the top four positions in that order.

But an outright win to Lynbrook against Keysborough saw the Lakers jump into first place on the ladder, pushing the Knights down to third.

Buckley Ridges sat second entering the round, but a loss to Springvale South dropped them to fourth, with the Bloods moving into second spot.

Keysborough and Lynbrook still had plenty to play for on day two after the Knights were bowled out for just 119 on day one, with Jacob Stephens (5/42 off 17 overs) and Ismatulla Shariffie (3/39 off 13 overs) leading the way for the Lakers.

In reply, Lynbrook struggled early and found itself 3/16 before reaching 6/77 at stumps, needing 43 runs to win. Stephens backed up his five-wicket haul with a crucial knock of 58 off 113 balls, guiding his side past the target before Lynbrook was eventually bowled out for 135, securing a narrow 16-run lead.

That left Keysborough needing a reverse outright to win, and the Knights came out with attacking intent.

Shanaka Perumpuli (39) and Daniel McConville (35) helped Keysborough post 147 before declaring, with Stephens and Shariffie again taking three wickets apiece.

With a target of 131, Lynbrook chased confidently as Tajbir Powar (55 not out) and Jay Walia (31 not out) steered the Lakers to victory with seven wickets in hand, claiming first spot on the ladder in the process.

In other games, Springvale South defeated Buckley Ridges by two wickets despite a poor start with the bat.

Josh Nott took four early wickets to put the Bloods under pressure, but Ranel Seneviratne (101 not out) and Matthew Jameson (59) steadied the innings in a big way.

A late cameo from Brad Newton (34 not out) helped Springvale South reach 8/277 and climb into second place.

The clash between Narre North and St Mary’s turned into the Aydin Akin show, with Narre North securing victory.

Akin claimed 9/37 and a hat-trick on day one to bowl the Saints out for 101, though his side slipped to 5/49 in the chase.

A second consecutive century from Kamran Malik (102 not out), supported by Kiruba Sathiyaseelan (35 not out) and Thanigaivasan Ratnalingam (39), saw Narre North declare at 6/232.

Akin then returned with the new ball, taking three early wickets to finish with remarkable match figures of 12/58 off 34.3 overs, including 11 maidens – only Chameera Fernando (35 not out) resisted as St Mary’s reached 3/53.

A half century from Sajad Khan helped Fountain Gate score 148 on day one against Berwick Springs, while Ethan Marinic worked hard with 4/44 off 19.2 overs.

Despite being out of finals contention, Berwick Springs chased the target and scraped home with one wicket in hand.

Jackson Marie (30) top-scored, but it was Stephen Law (22 not out off 84 balls), alongside Riyanzi Fernando (8 not out), who produced the decisive partnership.

Asadullah Jabbar Khil did all he could for Fountain Gate, finishing with 4/46 off 22.2 overs, including 10 maidens.

Fixture (Round 14): Fountain Gate v Narre North at Max Pawesy East, Springvale South v Lynbrook at Alex Nelson Reserve, Keysborough v Buckley Ridges at Rowley Allan Reserve, St Mary’s v Berwick Springs at Thomas P Carroll Reserve.

Ladder: Lynbrook 61, Springvale South, Keysborough 57, Buckley Ridges 51.