Martin calls time on playing career and goes back to Bulls

Kyle Martin has called time on his illustrious playing career and has headed back to Noble Park in a coaching role for the 2026 season. (Rob Carew: 536856)
By Blair Burns

One of the best local footballers to ever do it, Kyle Martin, has returned to Noble Park as an assistant coach after officially announcing his retirement as a player last week.

The former Bulls star has been appointed as a non-playing assistant coach and will work alongside Steve Hughes throughout 2026.

He will fill the void left by former AFL player Brad Crouch, who was an assistant coach last season, who recently departed Noble Park to return to his junior club Ballarat Swans.

The former Collingwood VFL star called time on his playing career last week following a mental and physical battle with recurring injuries.

The 35-year-old’s decorated career will go down as one of the greatest ever seen across both local football and VFL level, spending most of his twilight years running around with the Noble Park Football Club.

Throughout his time at Collingwood, Frankston VFL and Noble Park, he amassed a remarkable 13 senior best and fairest awards, nine of those at the Bulls to go along with three premierships.

Martin had only played one season at Springvale Districts in the Southern Football League after making the move across at the end of 2024 alongside close mate Jackson Sketcher.

He played 14 games, kicking 12 goals and being named in the best on six occasions.

Throughout his career, Martin played 245 games and kicked 352 goals, also earning a spot in the best 154 times which is a ridiculous 63 per cent of the time.

A statement from Springvale Districts said “his resilience through persistent setbacks and rehab challenges is a testament to his character, but ultimately his body has told him it’s time.”

“We count ourselves lucky to have played a small part in his football journey and wish Kyle and his family every success and happiness for the next chapter of their lives and his future coaching endeavours.”

Noble Park Football Club couldn’t be any more pumped to have the champion back at Pat Wright Senior Oval.

“His impact, leadership and commitment to excellence have played a significant role in shaping the proud history of our club, and we are incredibly excited to welcome him back in this new role,” the club said.

“As senior assistant coach, Marto will add outstanding football knowledge, experience and passion to our coaching panel.

“His leadership will be a tremendous asset to our young and developing playing group as we continue to build towards sustained success.”

