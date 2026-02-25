Noble turn tamers against Lions

By David Nagel

Noble Park’s roller-coaster ride towards a place in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) finals series has continued after a dominant day-one performance against Melton on Saturday.

Noble’s form has been modest of late to say the least; with a victory over Donvale the only highlight in the last four rounds; surrounded by losses to Altona, Taylors Lakes and Croydon that have stunted the prospect of a top-two finish this season.

But a strong finish is now in Noble’s hands after rolling Melton for 120 on the weekend and being well placed at 1/46 in reply.

A versatile Noble Park bowling line-up found wickets at regular intervals after Melton skipper Chris Hope elected to bat first after a successful coin toss on his home deck.

Hope (20) was the top scorer from the Lions’ top-nine bats, after Noble capitalised on two early breakthroughs from opening bowlers Yehan Gunasingha (3/28) and Jermain Levy (1/26).

Hope, batting at four and facing 70 balls, joined opener Simon Banks (19 off 55) in a painstaking rebuild that saw Noble frustrated in its attempts to take a third wicket.

But, once it came, things then happened in a hurry with Gunasingha and skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge (3/20) making light work of the Lions’ middle order.

Liyanabadalge kept things precise and tight for the visitors, bowling an impressive seven maidens in a marvellous spell of 19.5 overs.

Noble was once again frustrated by a defiant late partnership from Brad Jones (22) and Lachlan Peterson (16 not out off 82 balls), but two wickets to Sahan Perera (2/21) would guarantee the great work of Gunasingha and Liyanabadalge would not go to waste.

Noble then had a tricky period of 13 overs to navigate prior to stumps, with Yug Patel (21 not out) and Gunasingha (12 not out) taking the score to 1/46 overnight after the early loss of Nischaya Thapa (5).

A successful chase on day two will see Noble consolidate its current place in fifth position, with an elevation up the ladder unlikely after a dominant day one from the teams around it on the ladder.

Endeavour Hills (165), meanwhile, is staring down the barrel of a third-consecutive defeat after a top-order meltdown against Bayswater (1/72).

Skipper Zac Perryman (22) and Assadollah Vala (22) were the only players in the top-seven to make 20 for the Eagles, with Jack Livingstone (2/27) knocking over the castle of both set batters.

The Eagles looked set for a very low score until Tallha Ahmed (48) and Bineth Bandara (22) combined for a healthy partnership for the eighth wicket.

Michael Topp (5/47) was the star with the ball for Bayswater, who has Jordan Ludgater (40 not out) and Sachin Halangode (14 not out) still at the crease with just 94 runs required for victory.

Endeavour Hills, currently in second last place on the ladder, host Noble Park in the final round of the season; a one-dayer on March 7.

In other highlights on day one of round 14, Akshat Buch took 7/54 for Yarraville; Chris Brown snared 5/52 for Croydon while Spotswood number-three Lachlan McKenna fell one short of a century against Williamstown.

VSDCA R14 (Day 1): Melton 120 v Noble Park 1/46, Bayswater 1/72 v Endeavour Hills 165, Balwyn 133 v Yarraville 2/62, Box Hill v Hoppers Crossing 292, Croydon v Werribee 8/271, Altona 4-d/98 v Donvale 51 and 2/8, Taylors Lakes 7/320 v Mt Waverley, Williamstown v Spotswood 7/310.