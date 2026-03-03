Bears and Bucks win big

By Blair Burns

The first week of finals is now set for the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition with two enticing match-ups set for this weekend.

Buckley Ridges managed to get a crucial win against Hallam Kalora Park to secure the minor premiership, edging out Springvale South by one point.

The Bucks passed the Hawks test with flying colours, with 449 runs scored during the one-day match at Dandenong Park Oval.

Hallam Kalora Park lost the toss and was sent in first, and despite losing three early wickets, captain Jordan Hammond responded with a classy half century.

Ben Hillard (40) and Lee Brown (56) followed suit and helped the Hawks to a competitive score of 224, as Ishan Jayarathna took 4/44.

In reply, Buckley Ridges was never going to leave the game to chance, scoring at a ridiculous run rate as they took apart the Hawks’ bowlers.

The competition’s two leading run scorers Dale Tormey (17) and Ben Wright (22) missed out, but others delivered.

It was the Ayush Patel show, as he blasted 11 fours and five sixes on the way to a dominant knock of 76 off just 29 balls, his best score of the season.

This allowed Jayarathna (65) and Roshane Silva (36 not out) to come out to the crease and cash in to get the team home.

The Bucks remarkably reached 3/225 off just 24 overs to win comfortably by seven wickets.

In other games, an undermanned Springvale South made it five wins in a row as it defeated Beaconsfield by 32 runs at Perc Allison Oval.

The Bloods lost the toss and were sent in first, opening up with Nicholas Boland (34) and Mitch Forsyth (12).

But it was once again Dasun Opanayaka (55) who responded with his fourth half century this season.

Jordan Wyatt (33) and Blade Baxter (23) also made valuable contributions as the side limped to 9/185 off 45 overs.

Things started well for the Tigers as skipper Andrey Fernando (36) and Jake Cronin (34) put on a 78-run opening stand.

But thanks to an even bowling spread from Springvale South, the Bloods rolled Beaconsfield for 153 in 38 overs.

Parkmore had its first win of the Turf 1 season, which came against Narre South.

The Pirates won by just one wicket in thrilling fashion, as they managed to chase down the target in the final over.

The Lions batted first and while a lot of players got starts, Adam Snelling (35) top scored as the team made 152; Avisha Wilwalaarachchi took 4/35 off 8.3 overs for Parkmore.

In reply, Pirates’ Kyle Gwynne (35) led the way as they won their first match of the season.

Berwick cruised into finals with some confidence and momentum after thumping a weaker Dandenong West side by 109 runs.

The Bears started well with the bat through Lachlan Brown (58) and Jarryd Wills (35).

While the Bulls picked up a couple of key wickets, the joy was short-lived as Jake Hancock (102 not out) and Michael Wallace (95 not out) went berserk, getting the Bears to 3/311.

Hancock capped off a brilliant regular season, finishing with 539 runs at an incredible average of 89.83.

While Wallace produced his most damaging innings of the season, belting nine sixes to finish with 95 not out off just 67 balls.

The Bulls had to be aggressive from the outset, and they were through Shaun Weir (43), Madushanka Perera (48) and Nipunaka Fonseka (41), but it was never going to be enough, as they were bowled out for 202.