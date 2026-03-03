Champs make move in highlight performance of round four

By David Nagel

Defending champion High 5’s has once again put its stamp on Division 1 of the Mountain Dart League after an impressive 8-2 victory in the top-of-the-table clash against Bullseyes.

Both teams were undefeated after three rounds, but High 5’s put the pedal to the metal early to take control of the contest.

Jamie Webster and Paul Tune were in terrific touch in the doubles, throwing a 14-dart leg consisting of 100, 122, 140 and 103 visits to the oche, before Webster finished off the remaining 36 points with two-darts.

Webster also threw a 180 for High 5’s, while teammate Brendan Simmons punched in two 19-dart legs.

James Johnson nailed a 180 and Joel White hit an 88-peg in the highlight moments for Bullseyes.

Noble Park has opened its season account with a 7-3 win over Clayton Cobras.

The Cobras took an early 2-1 lead before Noble settled into its work.

Chris Richardson, who last week threw an 11-dart leg, was once again prominent on the highlights reel with a 17-dart leg and 180 for the evening.

Jack Pearce had the radar dialled in for Cobras, throwing two maximums.

And The Bandits also chalked up a first win of the season with a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Bad Boys.

The Bandits trailed 1-4 in the early legs before building momentum throughout the night.

The Bandits were led by Alex Palantinis (180) and Ash Canfor (100-peg), while Troy Jackson and Sam Bellinger threw down 19-dart legs for Bad Boys.

In Division 2, it was a big round for the Kirkmoe family who guided The Night Trawlers (TNT) to a 7-3 win over Redbacks.

Aaron and Mitchell Kirkmoe landed an early blow, hitting an 18-darter in doubles, while David Kirkmoe hit a magnificent 116-peg.

It was TNT’s first win since round one.

Check Out has jumped from fourth to second on the ladder after a 9-1 thumping of Madarras.

Ngametua Tangatakino knocked in an 18-darter for Check Out, while Steve Clarke provided a rare highlight for Madarras with a spectacular 154-peg.

And Rebels made it three-straight wins with a 6-4 success over Spectrum.

Chris Riddle was on the losing team on the night, but gave Spectrum supporters something to cheer about with a quality 152-peg.

The Division 3 ladder is looking very even after four rounds.

Just Do It (JDI) claimed its second-straight win with a solid 7-3 performance against Vales 3.

JDI had all the highlights on the night, with Tariu Joseph hitting a 19-darter; Rob Jackson landing a 180 and John Misiuepa finishing off a leg by wiping off 78.

In other games, solid throwing from Jarrod Pacey and Rachel Grose led The Goodies to an 8-2 win over Stingrays, while MDDA Black Bulls proved way too strong for Stingers.

Cameron Vlug and Luke Bell had 140 visits for Black Bulls, while teammate Andrew Boulton completed a winning leg with a stylish 97-pegout.

The MDL will rest this week for the Labour Day weekend.

• MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE – ROUND 4

DIVISION 1

RESULTS R4: Noble Park (1) def Clayton Cobras 7-3, The Bandits def Bad Boys 5-4, High 5’s def MDDA Bullseyes 8-2.

LADDER: High 5’s 16, MDDA Bullseyes 12, Bad Boys 8, Clayton Cobras 4, Noble Park (1) 4, The Bandits 4.

FIXTURE R5 (March 13): MDDA Bullseyes v Bad Boys, Clayton Cobras v High 5’s, Noble Park (1) v The Bandits.

DIVISION 2

RESULTS R4: TNT def Redbacks (1) 7-3, Check Out def Madarras 9-1, Rebels def Spectrum 6-4.

LADDER: Rebels 12, Check Out 12, Redbacks (1) 8, Spectrum 8, TNT 8, Madarras 0.

FIXTURE R5 (March 13): Rebels v Check Out, TNT v Spectrum, Redbacks (1) v Madarras.

DIVISION 3

RESULTS R4: The Goodies def Stingrays 8-2, Just Do It def Vales (3) 7-3, MDDA Black Bulls def Stingers 8-2.

LADDER: MDDA Black Bulls 12, Just Do it 8, The Goodies 8, Stingrays 8, Vales (3) 8, Stingers 4.

FIXTURE R5 (March 13): MDDA Black Bulls v Just Do It, The Goodies v Stingers, Stingrays v Vales (3).