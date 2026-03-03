DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Noble Park locked and loaded

Noble Park locked and loaded

Noble Park’s best player Sahan Perera guided his team to victory over Melton. (Rob Carew: 520678)
By David Nagel

Noble Park (7/121) can begin preparations for a finals campaign in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association after locking down a top-six berth with a three-wicket win over Melton (120).

Noble makes the short trip to Endeavour Hills this week, for a one-dayer in the final round of the season, comfortable in the knowledge that it has done enough to play finals.

The trip home from the Western suburbs came early on the weekend, with Noble taking just 30 overs on day two to convert its overnight score of 1/46 into a winning total.

Things began smoothly enough, with Yug Patel (36) and Yehan Gunasingha (18) adding 18 runs to the overnight total, before the wheels began to wobble.

Noble lost 6/42, sliding to 7/106 and in danger of letting a golden opportunity slip away.

Melton opener Brad Jones (5/58) threatened to spoil the party for Noble Park, before superstar Sahan Perera (33 not out) joined forces with number-nine Nadim Nazif (6 not out) to put on an undefeated, and critically important, 15-run partnership.

While locked into finals, Noble could finish anywhere from second to sixth depending on this week’s results.

Endeavour Hills (165 and 127), meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Bayswater (9/306d); knocked over by an innings and 14 runs.

Bayswater resumed day two on 1/72 and wasted little time in building a healthy advantage.

Jordan Ludgater (73), Michael Topp (55 not out) and Sachin Halangode (51) all scored half centuries for the home side, with Assadollah Vala (3/53) the best of the Eagles’ bowlers.

Bayswater then declared with a 141-run lead and went searching for outright points.

The Eagles offered little resistance, with Tallha Ahmed (34 not out) and Zac Perryman (15) the only players to chew up more than 40 balls as Jack Livingstone (3/23) and Max Sacristani (3/30) bowled their team to maximum points.

The Eagles second innings lasted just 37.4 overs after being rolled in 46.3 in their first dig.

Fortunately, this week’s one-dayer against Noble Park is restricted to 45 overs per side.

VSDCA R14 (Day 2): Melton 120 def by Noble Park 7/121, Bayswater 9/306d def Endeavour Hills 165 and 127, Balwyn 133 def by Yarraville 3/137, Box Hill 181 def by Hoppers Crossing 292, Croydon 265 def by Werribee 8/271, Altona 4/98d and 4/64 def Donvale 51 and 110, Taylors Lakes 7/320 def Mt Waverley 180, Williamstown 107 and 4/73 def by Spotswood 7/310.

Ladder R14: Altona 68, Werribee 63, Balwyn 63, Spotswood 60, Noble Park 57, Hoppers Crossing 54/ Bayswater 49, Taylors Lakes 48, Croydon 39, Williamstown 39, Yarraville 36, Mt Waverley 36, Melton 30, Box Hill 21, Endeavour Hills 21, Donvale 0.

Fixture R14 (One Day): Endeavour Hills (15) v Noble Park (5), Box Hill (14) v Croydon (9), Donvale (16) v Balwyn (3), Mt Waverley (12) v Bayswater (7), Altona (1) v Spotswood (4), Hoppers Crossing (6) v Williamstown (10), Werribee (2) v Taylors Lakes (8), Yarraville (11) v Melton (13).

Digital Editions

More News

  • Dasun earns recognition

    Dasun earns recognition

    Dasun Opanayaka couldn’t have had a better debut season in the DDCA after moving to Springvale South and recently being crowned the 2025/26 Wookey Medallist. Actually … there is one…

  • Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’

    Wetland clean-up to the ‘fore’

    Greater Dandenong Environment Group volunteers have salvaged dozens of golf balls and sackfuls of plastic packaging from wetlands over the past two weekends. The group worked throughout the morning at…

  • Coalition to scrap activity zones

    Coalition to scrap activity zones

    The Coalition plans to fast-track housing in Melbourne’s inner and outer suburbs, but what does it mean for the middle – such as Dandenong, Springvale and Noble Park? The Opposition…

  • Flood warning for Dandenong Creek, Bunyip River

    Flood warning for Dandenong Creek, Bunyip River

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517142 A flood watch warning has been issued for Bunyip River and Dandenong Creek today (Monday 2 March) State Emergency Service (SES) has warned…

  • Fountain Gate police patrols extended

    Fountain Gate police patrols extended

    Police patrols at Fountain Gate have been extended until the end of this year, the State Government has announced. From December, police and PSOs in shopping centres were placed across…