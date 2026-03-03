Noble Park locked and loaded

By David Nagel

Noble Park (7/121) can begin preparations for a finals campaign in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association after locking down a top-six berth with a three-wicket win over Melton (120).

Noble makes the short trip to Endeavour Hills this week, for a one-dayer in the final round of the season, comfortable in the knowledge that it has done enough to play finals.

The trip home from the Western suburbs came early on the weekend, with Noble taking just 30 overs on day two to convert its overnight score of 1/46 into a winning total.

Things began smoothly enough, with Yug Patel (36) and Yehan Gunasingha (18) adding 18 runs to the overnight total, before the wheels began to wobble.

Noble lost 6/42, sliding to 7/106 and in danger of letting a golden opportunity slip away.

Melton opener Brad Jones (5/58) threatened to spoil the party for Noble Park, before superstar Sahan Perera (33 not out) joined forces with number-nine Nadim Nazif (6 not out) to put on an undefeated, and critically important, 15-run partnership.

While locked into finals, Noble could finish anywhere from second to sixth depending on this week’s results.

Endeavour Hills (165 and 127), meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Bayswater (9/306d); knocked over by an innings and 14 runs.

Bayswater resumed day two on 1/72 and wasted little time in building a healthy advantage.

Jordan Ludgater (73), Michael Topp (55 not out) and Sachin Halangode (51) all scored half centuries for the home side, with Assadollah Vala (3/53) the best of the Eagles’ bowlers.

Bayswater then declared with a 141-run lead and went searching for outright points.

The Eagles offered little resistance, with Tallha Ahmed (34 not out) and Zac Perryman (15) the only players to chew up more than 40 balls as Jack Livingstone (3/23) and Max Sacristani (3/30) bowled their team to maximum points.

The Eagles second innings lasted just 37.4 overs after being rolled in 46.3 in their first dig.

Fortunately, this week’s one-dayer against Noble Park is restricted to 45 overs per side.

VSDCA R14 (Day 2): Melton 120 def by Noble Park 7/121, Bayswater 9/306d def Endeavour Hills 165 and 127, Balwyn 133 def by Yarraville 3/137, Box Hill 181 def by Hoppers Crossing 292, Croydon 265 def by Werribee 8/271, Altona 4/98d and 4/64 def Donvale 51 and 110, Taylors Lakes 7/320 def Mt Waverley 180, Williamstown 107 and 4/73 def by Spotswood 7/310.

Ladder R14: Altona 68, Werribee 63, Balwyn 63, Spotswood 60, Noble Park 57, Hoppers Crossing 54/ Bayswater 49, Taylors Lakes 48, Croydon 39, Williamstown 39, Yarraville 36, Mt Waverley 36, Melton 30, Box Hill 21, Endeavour Hills 21, Donvale 0.

Fixture R14 (One Day): Endeavour Hills (15) v Noble Park (5), Box Hill (14) v Croydon (9), Donvale (16) v Balwyn (3), Mt Waverley (12) v Bayswater (7), Altona (1) v Spotswood (4), Hoppers Crossing (6) v Williamstown (10), Werribee (2) v Taylors Lakes (8), Yarraville (11) v Melton (13).