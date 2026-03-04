Bandits fall as Roos hop

By Blair Burns

Parkfield has been on top of the DDCA Turf 2 ladder for a long time but Coomoora will now head into finals in first place.

After HSD knocked off Parkfield and Coomoora did enough to defeat Silverton, the Roos have jumped into top spot and will now meet fourth-placed Narre Warren in the semi-finals.

The clash between HSD and Parkfield turned out to have the most riding on it as the Cobras won by 30 runs.

HSD lost the toss and was made to bat first on its home deck, but consistent bowling from Parkfield’s Travis D’Souza saw the score at 3/44 in no time.

It was Anuda Akmeemana (54) and Luke Grady (44 not out) who were the stars of the show for HSD, leading them to 6/184 after 45 overs.

In reply, the Bandits’ Sam Beadsworth started well, scoring a composed 42 at the top of the order, but wickets continued to fall.

Parkfield was 2/83 at one point but collapsed to be bowled out for 154, with only Dishan Malalasekera (37) and Sahan Jayawardana (31) looking comfortable at the crease.

It was a brilliant bowling performance from the Cobras, who locked in third spot, despite Narre Warren also winning.

Liam Jansen took 3/35 and led the way for HSD, while Grady, Sakuntha Liyanage and Brett Hookey all took two wickets each, with Brayden Lambden taking the other one.

Coomoora defeated Silverton by 72 runs to finish in top spot ahead of the finals, set up by an opening partnership of 116 runs.

The Roos batted first and set the game up in the first 20 overs as Lance Baptist (64) and Nick Suppree (53) both scored excellent half centuries.

Harkanwal Singh (4/25) and Dylan Hayes (3/58) ripped through the side from there, but Coomoora had done enough to make a solid score of 200.

Anmol Zakhmi (44) was one of the Bakers’ batters who needed to score big to get his side over the line, and while he contributed well, he needed more support.

Roos’ Krishan Alang missed out with the bat in the first innings, but was instrumental with the ball to take 5/17 off nine overs, dismissing Zakhmi and skipper Robert North.

A comprehensive batting performance from Narre Warren saw the Magpies fly into the finals with confidence, defeating Lyndale by 95 runs.

The Magpies batted first and immediately lost Rashmitha Perera for a golden duck, but the side recovered through captain Ted Kahandawala (39).

The middle order stood up as Amila Ratnaike (52) and Dulanja Silva (45) delivered, but the star of the show was still to come.

Ben Swift belted the ball around to score 97 not out, just running out of time to reach triple figures as the team finished with 261 off 45 overs.

Captain Faraz Rahman (30) did everything he could for the Lakers in the run chase, but three wickets each from John Mentiplay and Mark Radhakrishnan made sure of the result to bowl Lynbrook out for 166.

North Dandenong was involved in yet another close match, getting on the right side of the result this time to defeat Cranbourne by one wicket.

The Eagles batted first and posted 154 off 45 overs, led by Vikram Singh, who scored a much-needed half century at the top of the order – Maroons’ skipper Imran Laghmani taking 3/26.

Syed Akbar Shah (63) and Rohien Sangwan (35) put on a vital partnership to put the Maroons in the box seat, but none of the following six batters could push on, as they were all dismissed for less than 10.

The game came down to the wire and it was Dinuka Perera (18 not out) and Masih Rawani (6 not out) who scored the winning runs with just two balls to spare for the Maroons, and one wicket in hand.