Hope is enough for Bucks

Buckley Ridges will head into its semi-final against Springvale South with confidence. (Gary Sissons: 527654)
By Blair Burns

Much like the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Turf 1 competition, Springvale South and Buckley Ridges will battle it out this weekend at Alex Nelson Reserve in a Turf 3 final.

Lynbrook finished first in the end and will host fourth-placed Keysborough at Marriott Waters Reserve, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The Knights had the chance to jump into second spot last weekend when they hosted Buckley Ridges, but they couldn’t get the result, meaning they will take on Lynbrook in a semi-final.

The ladder positions do not mean a whole lot in the Turf 3 competition because all of the teams are so evenly matched.

Lynbrook finished first on the ladder after defeating Springvale South by 28 runs, bowling the Bloods out in the nick of time.

The Lakers batted first and it was one man who single-handedly gave them a defendable score, with opener Tajbir Powar (62) setting the tone for his team and getting them to 169, as Jack Wetering took 4/23 for the Bloods.

In reply, Springy lost Andrew Staude early for 1, but the team recovered through Adam Read (38) and Stephen Hennessy (34) who gave the side a chance, before James Kellett (3/34) and Jesse Walia (3/20) ripped through and bowled the Bloods out for 141.

A captain’s knock from Buckley Ridges’ Richie Hope (68), along with support from Mann Patel (39) made sure the Bucks remained in third position on the ladder, defeating Keysborough.

The Bucks reached 201, which could’ve been greater had Chetan Mani not taken four late wickets to restrict runs.

Keysborough skipper Jackson O’Brien (64) attempted to do exactly what Hope did, leading his side from the front, before Hope got his wicket and had the last laugh, as the Knights were all out for 151.

Moomen Amin made a brilliant century for Fountain Gate to lead the side to a 126-run win over Narre North and finish the season off nicely, with Simranjit Singh (44) also contributing well to get the Gators to 230.

They defended the total with ease, bowling Narre North out for 104 with only Kamran Malik (30) showing any fight.

St Mary’s held on in a close contest to defeat Berwick Springs by just five runs after posting a score of 142 and defending it in the dying overs.

Robert Peat scored a classy half century for the Saints, before Ashan Anthony (4/14) made sure St Mary’s would defend it, taking late wickets to leave Berwick Springs five runs short, all out for 137.

