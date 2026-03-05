Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product

By Justin Schwarze

Consistency, persistence and belief.

Those three words have defined Paddy Cross’ journey to the top level after the livewire utility was officially picked up by Melbourne on Monday during the AFL’s Supplemental Selection Period.

The 23-year-old has overcome serious injury, and multiple surgeries, to make his dream come true, and continues a rich family tradition at the top level.

Paddy’s grandfather Ray, who recently passed away on January 17, aged 84, played 57 games for St Kilda, including the 1965 grand final against Essendon.

The Beaconsfield junior, now Nar Nar Goon local, spent three years on Casey’s list and broke out at VFL level in 2025 playing a forward/wing role, where he kicked 24 goals from 18 games.

Getting his body right played a major factor, as Cross overcame repeat hamstring injuries that restricted him to just 10 total VFL games across 2023 and 2024.

The low point came when he injured himself in the warm up before a game, with growth-plate/hamstring injuries providing a constant source of frustration.

But his standout 2025 season that saw him win Casey’s Rising Star award and play a crucial part in the Demons’ run to the semi-finals piqued the interest of Melbourne’s recruiting team.

He booted five goals across two finals, including four in the Demons’ elimination final victory over Williamstown.

Cross was then invited to train with the senior squad twice a week throughout the pre-season, including lining up alongside the club’s best forwards in the Demons’ intraclub match sims.

After defender Steven May’s retirement announcement on Sunday, Melbourne filled the vacant list spot by signing Cross.

The AFL was always a dream for Cross despite being overlooked in the draft.

He played in the Talent League for the Gippsland Power and returned as an overage 19-year-old before spending the last three years on Casey’s list.

With his two injury-interrupted seasons, it taught him plenty about facing adversity and rebounding from hardship.

“Obviously I want to play AFL footy and I feel like I’m capable, but it’s just about getting my body right which is one tick so far and playing a full season of VFL will be really good for me, so I’m just taking step by step,” Cross said in an interview with the Pakenham Gazette last year.

“I feel like the second rehab I got a lot out of, even though it was tough on the mind.

“I looked at ways I could grow, which was putting on size, so I focussed on that.

“I’ve never been a big body so I definitely wanted the strength to help me add strings to my bow and play as a deep forward and mid at VFL level where you’re coming up against mature AFL listed players.

“So I honed in on my physical attributes and obviously looked at ways I could make my game more impactful.”

Cross is the second player in 12 months to be elevated from Casey’s list to the Melbourne senior side after Jai Culley was picked up in 2025.