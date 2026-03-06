Mouthwatering match-ups set for first week of DDCA finals

By Blair Burns

There are many small moments within a game of cricket which can completely change the course of the match, and these moments are now magnified and more significant … finals cricket is here.

The top four is set and it is the formidable Buckley Ridges who will enjoy a home qualifying final against Springvale South, both teams well deserving of their top two finish with just one point separating them.

Berwick and Hallam Kalora Park will lock horns at Arch Brown Reserve for the elimination final, with both teams in fine form and hopeful of continuing their season for another week.

BUCKLEY RIDGES V SPRINGVALE SOUTH

The Bucks and the Bloods have clearly been the two best teams in the competition and thoroughly deserve the second chance, but they won’t be planning on using it.

On paper, they are well and truly the two best batting sides, both scoring 700 runs more than the other two finalists this season, with six of the league’s top-10 run scorers set to take the field at Dandenong Park Oval.

Springy has defeated the reigning premiers on both occasions this season, but the Bucks won’t be dwelling on that statistic.

Bloods skipper Cam Forsyth said his team was excited to attack finals head-on, chasing a spot in the grand final.

“The boys are excited to be playing for a spot in the grand final; our aim at the start of the year was a top two spot, so it’s pleasing to have achieved that,” he said.

Forsyth is aware of the threats that the Bucks possess, and despite beating them both times this season, Springvale South will not take them lightly.

“They have some remarkable players with first class and international experience and they can be quite explosive,” he said.

“But I think we have a lot of depth with both bat and ball and that we are a really balanced side.

“Over the past half a decade it’s been very even between the two teams and I fully expect it to be another cracking game this weekend.”

The message to the Bloods is simple, “enjoy the game and be up for the contest”.

“The best players step up and perform in finals, so that’s a bit of extra motivation for us all,” Forsyth said.

Dasun Opanayaka is coming off a Wookey Medal win, and eyes will be on his battle against the leading run scorer in Turf 1, Dale Tormey.

Opanayaka snicked off Tormey for a duck the first time the sides met, and then dotted him up early the second time before he was dismissed for 16 off 47 balls.

There is no doubt Forsyth will throw the ball to his star all-rounder in hopes of troubling both Ayush Patel and Tormey early.

There is talent everywhere in this match, with the previous three Wookey Medallists all in action, with Ishan Jayarathna (2024/25) and Jordan Wyatt (2023/24) both looking to have an impact.

Roshane Silva has proven hard to dismiss for the Bucks this season and could be a vital performer, while Jarryd Straker will be a player to watch for the Bloods, having claimed 34 wickets at 13.38 this season.

BERWICK V HALLAM KALORA PARK

Berwick will head into the elimination final against Hallam Kalora Park at Arch Brown Reserve as the slight favourite, but the Hawks will be hungry after falling narrowly short in last year’s grand final.

The teams head into the clash with a 1-1 record against each other this season.

It was the Bears who took advantage of Hallam Kalora Park’s slow start, defeating the Hawks outright in round two, but roles were reversed when the Hawks thumped Berwick in round 10.

Bears captain Michael Wallace said it was good to head into the match coming off a big win.

“The message will be just to back our skills that have got us this far and trust they will be good enough again,” he said.

“Hallam is a quality team with a lot of dangerous players.

“We just need to be patient with bat and ball, and take our chances in the field.”

Wallace scored 95 not out last weekend, while Jake Hancock (102 not out) scored his second ton of the year.

“It was a nice way to end the regular season and good to get some runs leading into finals too; it’s always a lot of fun batting with Jake (Hancock), he makes batting look so easy,” Wallace said.

“Jarryd Wills will be a key player this week; he’s batting beautifully at the moment and can impact with bat and ball.”

Hawks captain Jordan Hammond is coming off a half century, while Jawid Khan and Damith Perera will be key players at the top of the order.

Both teams will leave everything out on the field in hopes of making a preliminary final against the loser of the Buckley Ridges v Springvale South.

Get down to Dandenong Park Oval (do not park too close) or Arch Brown Reserve to watch an action-packed weekend of cricket across Saturday and Sunday.

TIPS

Buckley Ridges v SPRINGVALE SOUTH. BERWICK v Hallam Kalora Park.