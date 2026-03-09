City unable to convert as Thunder suffer third loss in a row

By Justin Schwarze

A disappointing Friday night at Frank Holohan Soccer Complex saw Dandenong City draw 0-0 with Caroline Springs in round four of the NPL.

City has endured a less than desired beginning to its campaign after finishing runners up in 2025, picking up just one win from its first four hitouts.

With Football Victoria’s point deduction for undisciplinary action displayed in last season’s grand final, Dandenong sits with just one point to its name on the year.

However, it was coming off a 2-1 victory away against reigning champions Heidelberg, a result that would’ve filled Nick Tolios’ side with supreme confidence.

A scrappy first half ensued on Friday night, with City having the upper hand by firing 11 shots, but just two were on target and unable to trouble the scorers.

The visitors had managed four on target from their seven attempts, but also were unable to find the back of the net.

Dandenong had an opportunity when Valli Cesnik fired a long range shot in the 66th minute, but his attempt was comfortably dealt with by the Caroline Springs keeper.

And despite City controlling most of the second half on the possession front, the hosts’ quest for any type of breakthrough went begging.

Dandenong recorded 22 shots for the evening, more than double Caroline Springs’ effort of 10, but neither team could be separated and the points were shared.

City also had five shots on target and nine corners but just lacked finishing ability.

Dandenong Thunder’s horror start to 2026 continued with a 1-0 loss at home against Avondale.

Both teams were resistant and enforcing defensively and in the midfield in the first half, neither allowing the other any big chances.

Neither side registered a shot on target and both had just two attempts each, marking an all out battle in the middle of the ground.

It was going to take something special to break the deadlock after the intermission, and it certainly did.

In the 47th minute, Emlyn Wellsmore charged through the centre of the field and split a pair of Thunder midfielders with his pace, before launching a thunderbolt off his right boot from distance that rocketed into the top of the net.

It was an absolute beauty that provided the Avengers with the spark they needed to get the game on their terms.

From there, the visitors withstood multiple Dandenong punches to roll to the three points.

Thunder shot at goal seven times in the second half with five on target, while Wellsmore’s stunner was Avondale’s only accurate attempt of the evening despite being the difference.

Dandenong currently sits second bottom after losing its third consecutive game.

In round five, Dandenong Thunder will travel to face Hume City while Dandenong City is also away at Avondale on Saturday.