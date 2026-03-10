Hot-hand Hank joins the 180 party

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Maximum 180s were flowing thick and fast in round four of the South West Gippsland Dart League. (Supplied: 474389)
By David Nagel

The list of players to throw 180s doubled in round four of the South West Gippsland Dart League (SWGDL) as some of the stars of the competition made their mark.

Hank Hanen and Jamie Webster from Cheers celebrated maximum visits to the oche, as did Bill Richardson from Snipers.

It’s no coincidence that Cheers and Snipers remain two of the three undefeated teams on the ladder.

Cheers kept its unbeaten record in tact with a hard-fought 10-5 win over Fight Club.

The highlights were the 180s thrown by Hank and Jamie, but four tons each to Liam and Shane also helped the cause.

Snipers were also impressive, with the 180 to Bill Richardson lighting the fuse for a 12-3 win over Gembrook.

Dean Gibbs was once again in great form, knocking in seven tons on the night, while Chris Richardson made it a great night for husband and wife with a century barrage of her own.

The other undefeated team is Just Social, who put AAA Dartz to the sword with a superlative 14-1 performance.

Terry King was ruthless for Socials, ploughing in seven tons, while Tony and 4X4 kept the pressure applied to AAA with four triple-figure scores.

The big upset of round four came from Dart Attack, who shocked many around the league with an 8-7 win over previously undefeated Predators.

It was a character-building win for Dart Attack, who bounced back impressively from a 13-2 loss to Just Social in round three.

Any Excuse has made it back-to-back wins with a 10-5 victory over Dart Devils.

Brendan was the hottest player on the night, landing eight tons, while Michael was also an important contributor.

Any Excuse face a huge test of their winning form in round five, taking on undefeated Cheers.

In other games, Jack provided the highlight, a 104-peg, in a 12-3 win for Mud Rats over Bullseyes.

Jack’s finish was the sixth-highest of the year across the competition and provided the impetus for a solid win.

And finally, Dart Vaders have ended a two-game losing streak with a 10-5 win over Generals.

Many legs came down to both players being on a double, with Tony from Dart Vaders showing how it’s done with a quality 70 checkout.

Round five of the SWGDL will take place on Tuesday 17 March, with the league taking a week off for the Labour Day weekend.

SWGDL SUMMARY – ROUND 4

• RESULTS

Any Excuse def Dart Devils 10-5, Dart Vaders def Generals 10-5, Snipers def Gembrook 12-3, Just Social def AAA Dartz 14-1, Mud Rats def Bullseyes 12-3, Dart Attack def Predators 8-7, Cheers def Fight Club 10-5.

• LADDER

Just Social, Cheers, Snipers 16, Predators, Mud Rats 12, Dart Vaders, Dart Attack, Any Excuse 8, Fight Club, Gembrook, Generals, Bullseyes 4, Dart Devils, AAA Dartz 0.

• FIXTURE R5 (March 17)

Snipers v Just Social, Mud Rats v Gembrook, AAA Dartz v Predators, Bullseyes v Fight Club, Generals v Dart Attack, Any Excuse v Cheers, Dart Vaders v Dart Devils.

• MOST TONS

Dean Gibbs (Snipers) 33, Liam Edwards (Cheers) 20, Brendan S (Any Excuse) 20, Shane B (Cheers) 19, Tony B (Just Social) 19.

• 180s

Dean Gibbs (Snipers) 2, 4X4 (Just Social), David S (Dart Vaders), Hank (Cheers), Bill Richardson (Snipers), Jamie W (Cheers).

• BEST TEAM PEG OUTS

Steve P (Predators) 131, Jamie/Liam (Cheers) 116, Tye (Any Excuse) 112, Brad (Fight Club) 111, Dean Gibbs (Snipers) 110, Jack M (Mud Rats) 104, Jai M (Dart Attack) 103, Tony B (Just Social) 94, Hoss/Doug (Dart Devils) 89, Mateo (Generals) 74, Tony A (Dart Vaders) 70, Wombat (Gembrook) 66, Keith G (AAA Dartz) 48, Greg/Stephen (Bullseyes) 42.

Digital Editions

