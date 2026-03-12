Hit to helmet proves costly

**Just when you thought the Premier relegation battle between DEVON MEADOWS and UPPER BEACONSFIELD couldn’t get any closer, there was an odd moment towards the end that may have helped the Panthers stay in the top flight. With Devon needing 15 runs to win, a Kyle Gibbs delivery was mishandled by keeper Billy Gerrard-Kett, which collided with his helmet that was placed on the ground just behind him. By letter of the law, the Panthers should have been awarded five penalty runs, and the crowd was certainly letting the umpires know about this rule, but there was some confusion. The umpires opted to delay the game and consult the cricket rule-book, before eventually correctly allocating Devon the five runs. Maybe it was a momentum shifter as the Panthers got home by two wickets.

**Showpiece finals games were thrown into turmoil in the Warragul and District Cricket Association (WDCA) on the weekend after an issue with the roller at Hallora caused the venue to become unusable. Several teams were still unsure where their games were going to be played as late as Friday, as the shuffle began to find venues. The Division 1 semi-final between CATANI and DROUIN was originally scheduled for Turf, but was eventually played on the synthetic at Taplins Road. The Division 2 semi between GARFIELD/TYNONG and WESTERN PARK was also moved at late notice.

**We were a little confused here at CRICKET SNICKS last week with 10 of the 11 players playing for OFFICER in CCCA E Grade West being identified as Fill-Ins. It was frustrating to see because three of the players concerned played milestone innings with the bat. Fortunately, we can now reveal their identity. Congratulations go to Jatinder Singh Johal (115), Ben Monagle (60 not out) and Sukhwinder Singh (53) for your punishing displays with bat in hand. The only player recognised from last week, Heath Scott, didn’t bat last week but took 2/64 on day two.

**End of season drinks don’t always go to plan and that was certainly the case for a lower grades cricketer on Saturday night. Let’s just say that a three-hour long visit to hospital was the only punishment for his actions, but it could have been a hell of a lot worse. Just remember over the coming weeks people; heights and alcohol don’t mix!

**Let’s hope there’s no love lost between PAKENHAM teammates and future family members Jack Anning and Nick Sadler. Anning is engaged to Nick’s sister Lauren, and Lauren is a usual spectator at Lions games. After Jason Williams was dismissed on Saturday, Anning was admittedly initially excited to share his first-ever batting partnership with future brother-in-law Sadler, until it ended pretty much as quick as it began. Anning was burnt and sent back on the very first ball Sadler faced after charging down the pitch for a single, causing Anning to be run out at the non-striker’s end on the first ball of the partnership. Coincidentally (and in hindsight maybe for good reason), it was the first game Lauren wasn’t present at all season as she was away for the long weekend. Anning then had a laugh and joked that Nick might have to be removed from the wedding list. At least the two shared a laugh at the conclusion of the game and season.

**We have to be careful here, because we don’t know the exact reasons for the no show, but it wasn’t a good look to see only six players bat for KERALA STRIKERS in CCCA D Grade against OFFICER on Saturday. Mach Shrestha, Emil Johnson, Sukhraj Aujla, Vasanth Puthukulangara and Anoop Murali all failed to appear on day two, after batting on day one, providing the Bullants with gift of outright points.

**There is a familiar surname in the milestone column this week with Paddy O’Hara making his first 50 for KOOWEERUP on Friday night. Paddy comes from good stock, being the son of legendary opening bat Chris O’Hara; who made this time of year his own throughout the years in multiple premiership wins for the Demons.

**We’re not sure who should apologise, but both CRICKET SNICKS and CRICKET VICTORIA had a major blunder last week with the Victorian Premier Cricket finals fixturing. The Gazette reported that CASEY SOUTH MELBOURNE had finished fifth and was due to play RICHMOND in an elimination final (which was originally fixtured by the way), before a Cricket Victoria representative later noticed a discrepancy in the ladder on a second check. The Swans were later awarded a point they initially hadn’t been credited for and bumped up to fourth, setting up a qualifying final against ST KILDA, but this mistake was publicised on Tuesday afternoon as the Gazette was going to print. So CRICKET SNICKS apologises to anyone that was misled by last week’s report, but we’re just wondering how it went so long undetected at Premier Level!

**Last week it was revealed that PAKENHAM’s amazing Pink Ladies Day had raised $35,678 for the McGrath foundation – an unbelievable record-breaking effort. And this number was so significant, that as of Saturday, it ranked second in the country for money raised this year at a cricket club Pink Ladies Day event. Pakenham was behind just WARRANDYTE; further adding credit to the marvellous effort by Phil Anning and all those involved every year.

**It was awesome to see Pakenham MP Emma Vulin down at Toomuc Reserve on Saturday for PAKENHAM’s Life Members, Past Players, Sponsors and Social Members day. Emma has always been an amazing supporter of the cricket and footy clubs, attending many games for both clubs every season.

**”I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself,” PAKENHAM Cricket Club President Phil Anning told CRICKET SNICKS on Saturday on his plans for next week, as the Lions are hosting no senior finals. The Premier and A Grade sides both missed the postseason, but it’s not all bad news, with C, D and E Grade all scheduled to play away semi-finals this week. Enjoy a deserved week off Phil, after doing a ripper job organising Country Week, Pink Ladies Day and Past Players and Sponsors day within the last month!