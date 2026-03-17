Bears prey on the Bucks

By Blair Burns

Berwick ended dreams of a three-peat for Buckley Ridges after the Bears roared over the Bucks at Dandenong Park Oval on Sunday.

Berwick became just the second team to defeat the back-to-back premiers this season, winning by 210 runs on Sunday afternoon.

The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 decider is now set, with Berwick to take on Springvale South this weekend.

A brilliant performance from the Wills brothers guided the Bears home, with Jarryd scoring 134 with the bat, and Toby claiming 4/56 with the ball.

Berwick captain Michael Wallace was pleased with what he described as a “pretty complete performance” after posting 385 and then bowling the Bucks out for 175.

“It was a really enjoyable day, our twos got up in their grand final, so we all went back to Berwick and it was a really good afternoon and night,” he said.

“It was a good win and everyone was really happy, now we’re just keen for the weekend against Springvale.”

Wallace commended Wills for his performance with the bat.

“It was set up by Jarryd Wills, his 134 set the tone for us and helped us get a big score on the board,” he said.

“He looked like he could’ve done that almost every innings this year, so it wasn’t a shock that he went out and did that.”

DAY 1

Buckley Ridges is a side that has generally batted first when winning the toss against lower-placed teams, and bowled first against higher-placed teams.

The preliminary final at Dandenong Park Oval was the fifth consecutive home game for the Bucks, and the side had bowled first in all but one of those.

Jayson Hobbs called correctly and decided to bowl first once again, which came as no surprise to Wallace.

“I think from what they have done during the year, they tend to want to chase scores,” he said.

“We were going to bat first anyway because it looked like a beautiful wicket and we were happy to get the runs on the board.

“We knew that if we had a good day on Saturday and could get a massive score on the board, it would make things really hard for them to turn up and chase the runs the following day.”

Hindsight is a great thing, and if Hobbs had his time again, Dale Tormey and Ayush Patel would’ve probably strolled to the crease on Saturday, ready to set the tone in the preliminary final.

Instead, Berwick put together a 97-run opening partnership before Lachlan Brown (35) was caught on the leg side, handing Harry Snowden his first wicket of the match.

WILLS ON FIRE

But this wasn’t before Wills had began to get going with the willow in hand, reaching his half century inside the first 10 overs of the game.

Wills was 31 not out off 32 balls when Triyan De Silva took the ball to bowl the 10th over of the innings – the score at 0/54.

It was a huge one for the Bears as Wills went 6, 4, dot, 6, 6 and 4 to score 26 runs of the De Silva over and take the score to 0/80 off 10, bringing up his 50 off just 37 balls.

The first ball of the over was the signal of the intent as Wills crunched a short ball for six over square leg, landing it in the Dandenong Creek, with a replacement ball required.

Jake Hancock soon came in after Brown’s dismissal, but was back in the sheds for 10 shortly afterwards.

Skipper Wallace joined Wills at the crease 22 overs into the innings, with the opener already on 90 not out.

Shortly after tea, Buckley Ridges finally saw the back of Wills for 134 as he top-edged a Snowden short ball down the ground to be caught by Ishan Jayarathna.

Wills had belted six maximums on his way to a huge century, finishing with 134 off 123 deliveries (15 fours and 6 sixes), and Berwick was perfectly placed at 3/236.

From there, skipper Michael Wallace (54) took the lead and continued his impressive form before he was caught at point, which brought about a mini-collapse.

The Bears were 2/236 at one point, but two quick wickets from Tormey and the Bucks had left them at 6/282, with almost 30 overs still left to bat.

Wallace needed a couple of his middle to lower-order batters to stand up and wicketkeeper Jordan Cleland (64) and Elliot Mathews (31) did just that.

The pair added 94 runs for the seventh wicket before Berwick lost 4/11 across the next 16 balls to be all out for 385 in 72.2 overs.

Snowden took 3/110 off 21 overs, while Tormey (2/30) and Jayarathna (2/70) also contributed with the ball.

“You’re happy with 385 on the board, but you look at your innings and go, we’ve left seven overs out there, which could’ve been another 40 runs, which is a massive total,” Wallace said.

“Jordy has been batting really well, that innings and partnership with Elliot was huge because we are not getting anywhere near 380 without that.”

Wallace said his message to the group overnight was to bowl well and stick to a plan.

“We stayed patient and made them try to score off good balls for as long as we could,” he said.

DAY 2

Despite scoring 963 runs this season across all formats, Tormey struggled late in the season with scores of 16, 17, 24 and he only managed to add one run on Sunday.

He was caught by Chathura Imbulagoda after taking on a short ball from James Trodd, with the score at 1/4.

Patel and Ben Wright worked away and got the total to 39 before Toby Wills came on and took the second wicket of the day, sending Patel (21) back to the sheds.

The new batter was Roshane Silva, who was averaging more than 100 this season and coming off recent scores of 151 and 90 not out.

He defended the first ball, but the next reared up off a length, cut him in half and took some glove on the way to the safe hands of Cleland — Silva was gone for a second-ball duck and the score was 3/39.

Captain Jayson Hobbs soon followed for another duck, edging a ball from outside off to Cleland as it worsened to 4/41 after 14.2 overs – Wills had 3/4 off 2.2 overs.

“The first 10 overs were going to be crucial because we knew both of their openers like to go hard at it, and can get them off to a flyer,” Wallace said.

“Jarrod Goodes was huge bowling 17 overs on the trot and keeping things tight, while Troddy and Toby came on and got some breakthroughs.”

“We knew if we got early wickets, they would need to continue playing shots to have a chance of winning.”

Troy Aust (4) also failed to seriously trouble the scorers with the team falling to 5/55, requiring 331 runs for victory.

NEEDED MORE CONTRIBUTORS, WRIGHT?

The Bucks needed a miracle and it seemed like any chance of that rested on the shoulders of Wright.

De Silva (20) and Jayarathna (13) hung around for a bit, but Wright needed more help as he played a lone hand, compiling a classy century before he was caught behind for 102 after edging a ball from Vinuda Liyanage.

Things unravelled quickly for the Bucks as supporters struggled to comprehend the unfamiliar feeling of losing against a team which wasn’t Springvale South.

Ashen Hettinayaka was burnt by Snowden and run out for 1 thanks to a smooth piece of fielding from Mathews, who then smoked a cover drive for 4 not out, before Hussain Ali was bowled by Vinuda Liyanage, which signalled the end.

A shock result had seen Berwick take 4/6 midway through day two to win and advance to the big dance.

Buckley Ridges was bowled out for 175, which was the side’s lowest score since making 156 in its round 8 loss to Springvale South.

The Berwick players went bananas as the last wicket fell, before belting out the song with their many supporters under the shade of the trees at Park Oval.

Wills finished with 4/56 off 12 overs and now has 33 wickets at 11.58 in Turf 1 this season, while Goodes (2/55 off 17) and Liyanage (2/8 off 4) also impressed.