Knock out for Noble Park

By David Nagel

Noble Park’s (148) stunning fall from grace is now complete after a four-wicket loss to Werribee (6/152) in the Victorian Sub District Cricket Association (VSDCA) elimination final at Chirnside Park on the weekend.

Noble led the competition after round nine, but has since won just two of its last seven games to be eliminated in week one of finals.

It’s a stunning capitulation from Noble, one of the favourites heading into the season after being runner up in 2024/25.

Early signs were that the elimination final would be a good one for Noble after skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge won the toss and elected to bat first.

But at 4/20, those positive thoughts had quickly gone out the window.

Werribee opener Jonathan Burton (5/28 off 23) got the Tigers off to a roaring start, claiming the first four wickets to fall to have Noble severely on the back foot.

A Saturday-rescue mission was soon required, with Sahan Perera (40) and Liyanabadalge (35) the players handed the responsibility to do it.

The pair did respond, with a 78-run partnership for the fifth wicket that evened the balance of the contest.

But Perera would bring about his own undoing; calling himself through for a single after pushing off the back foot to deep mid-on.

Perera thought the ball was heading to long-on, but a quick intercept by a shorter, wider mid-on, resulted in the non-strikers’ stumps being thrown down and Perera left half-a-pitch short of his ground.

Noble never fully recovered, limping its way to 148 with Tim O’Brien (2/14) and Dean Russ (2/44) supporting Burton in a fine bowling performance from the Tigers.

Noble made early inroads heading towards stumps on day one, with Werribee resuming at 2/26 on Sunday after Liyanabadalge and Perera had both claimed top-order poles.

Werribee started cautiously on day two, and soon slipped to 5/78 with Jermain Levy (2/31) and Yehan Gunasingha (1/37) keeping Noble Park hopes alive.

But O’Brien (42 not out) and Nathan Taylor (32) soon steadied the ship with a high-pressure 47-run stand that would ultimately seal Noble’s fate.

O’Brien stood defiant, remaining unconquered in victory, with Madhur Ghai (12 not out) playing the role of support act.

Noble and Hoppers Crossing were eliminated on week one of finals, leaving the top-four teams, Werribee, Balwyn, Altona and Spotswood, to battle for this year’s flag.

VSDCA FINALS WEEK 1: Werribee 6/152 def Noble Park 148, Balwyn 7/284 def Hoppers Crossing 166, Altona 224 def Spotswood 164.

FINALS FIXTURE WEEK 2: Werribee (1) v Spotswood (4), Balwyn (2) v Altona (3).