Reliable Roos conquer Turf 2

By Blair Burns

“We set out a goal a couple of years ago to get back up to Turf 1 and I remember we got laughed at,” Coomoora captain Dean Krelle

Coomoora capped off a stellar year in DDCA Turf 2 as the Roos strangled Parkfield on Sunday to win by 49 runs at Coomoora Reserve.

It was a strong performance from the home side who posted 229 on day one, before restricting the Bandits on day two to leave them crumbling under the pressure of a high required run rate.

Only a few seasons ago, Coomoora tasted success in the Turf 3 competition and it now finds itself advancing into Turf 1 next season.

Following the game, the many Coomoora supporters packed out the clubrooms to sing the song.

After that, it was a vibe with music pumping and medals dangling.

Captain Dean Krelle said the victory was for the entire club.

“It’s really big for the club; I came here 4-5 years ago and we were in Turf 3, and while we weren’t struggling, we weren’t in a great spot either,” he said.

“The committee and all of the members have done so much to get us back into this position and build the club up again, so it means heaps.

“We set out a goal a couple of years ago to get back up to Turf 1 and I remember we got laughed at by a few other clubs for saying that.”

The first-year captain said the great support and leadership he had throughout the team and club had made his transition into the role seamless.

“I’ve loved it, it’s been good and I’ve been really lucky,” Krelle said.

“We’ve got so many leaders like Liam Hard, who was the captain before me, Lance Baptist and Jarrod Munday, who is our coach.”

DAY 1

Krelle won the toss on day one and decided to bat first, telling his side to be patient throughout the innings and grind out a strong total.

But some very tight bowling from Parkfield openers Madusha Croos and Nigel van der Wert made things tough for the Roos.

Lance Baptist (6) was the first wicket to fall in the match at 1/11 as he crunched a cut shot and picked out Nicholas Jeffery at point, handing Croos his 35th wicket of the season.

Jarrod Munday, who has been one of the competition’s most prolific scorers, strolled to the crease to join Nick Suppree.

On his first ball, Munday got a good delivery from Croos and edged through second slip for four, nervously getting off the mark.

Suppree has been a solid contributor throughout the season in the opening position, but the two best batters in Turf 2 have consistently been the side’s number three and four.

Munday and Krishan Alang were both among the top run-scorers in the competition and were both firming as huge wickets for the Bandits.

When Munday (11) was dismissed, the pressure was on with the scoreboard reading 2/37 after 19 overs – not only were wickets falling, but the runs were coming slowly.

But Krelle backed his side to make up for it later in the innings when scoring would become easier, planning to wear down the bowlers.

“We were going at like 1 or 1.5 runs per over for the first 30 overs, but we didn’t panic,” he said.

“We know how many runs you can score out here later in the afternoon.

“If we grinded them out, then we’d get our chance to score later and that is what happened with Nicky Suppree, Krishan and Joelly (Robertson).”

At the halfway point of the innings, Coomoora was 2/65 with both Alang and Suppree at the crease.

But the pair began to accelerate after tea, pushing the score to 2/127 before Suppree was caught trying to sweep Travis D’Souza for a well-made 64 off 196 balls.

Alang pushed on and brought up a half century before he was caught trying to belt a six off Jeffery.

Krelle followed for a golden duck after a controversial catch, which was given out and Coomoora was 5/153.

But from here, it was important performances from Joel Robertson (43) and Liam Hard (24) which helped the Roos get to a strong score of 229 – one they were very happy with.

“Even the boys down deep in the batting order like Noske and Sammy Wetering, hitting a few bombs to get us to that score,” Krelle said.

“It was really good to bat first, we always knew that it’s hard to chase in a final and runs on the board was going to get us home.”

Parkfield opening bowlers Nigel van der Wert (3/63 off 22.2 overs) and Madusha Croos (2/54 off 23 overs) did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Bandits.

DAY 2

Both sides returned to Coomoora Reserve and Parkfield opening pair Sam Beadsworth and David Ford looked to get their side off to a good start.

But it was Wetering, Robertson and Noske who all picked up crucial wickets for the Roos to leave the Bandits 3/54 with wickets falling in the 6th, 15th and 32nd overs, before Krelle opted for spin from both ends.

Parkfield had kept wickets in hand despite the run rate slowly getting higher and higher.

“We wanted to grab two or three wickets in the first 10 overs but they batted pretty well and were just grinding it out, so once we saw that, we thought we would hold the pattern,” Krelle said.

“We got the spinners on and started to tighten them up a little bit, keeping it to ones and twos each over and all of a sudden, the run rate starts climbing and they’ve got less overs than they think.

“We pretty much set it up the way we wanted to, Malan took 5fa and then Krishan bowled 26 overs on the trot – I am very lucky to have bowlers like that to do whatever we need from them.”

Alang took 2/55, combining beautifully with Malan Madusanka as the pair slowly extinguished Parkfield’s winning candle.

Travis D’Souza was one of the few Bandits’ batters to withstand the pressure and deliver with the bat, scoring 70 off 158 balls to give his team a shot at glory.

But the pressure was bringing about wickets as Parkfield tried to hit over the in-field and continuously were caught on the fence.

D’Souza was dismissed in the 70th over and it left Sanjay Kahawatte and van der Wert to battle it out and do their best to make the required eight runs per over.

Madusanka took the final five wickets of the match, turning Parkfield’s score from 6/113 into 10/180 as he spun a web with figures of 5/76 off 21.3 overs – he was rewarded with player of the match honours.

Davey took a brilliant catch on the boundary to dismiss Kahawatte (8) before Liam Hard took a great catch in front of his own little cheer squad to dismiss Van der Wert (33).

Croos (4) was the final wicket to fall, caught at long-on by George Davey who looked as calm as ever under the high ball to claim the premiership by 49 runs.

The Bandits had been bowled out for 180 in 77.2 overs.

Davey took off in aeroplane style as celebrations followed.

“We tried so hard all year and we set out to achieve this at the start of the year, so it is a big relief and just joy,” Krelle said.

“We’ve got the closest side, we really are a family here, and we’re all best mates – I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

TURF 2 SCOREBOARD

COOMOORA V PARKFIELD

Toss: Coomoora – Bat

COOMOORA – 1st Innings

N. Suppree c S. Cannon b T. D’Souza 64

L. Baptist c N. Jeffery b M. Croos 5

J. Munday c D. Malalasekera b S. Kahawatte 11

K. Alang c R. Payne b N. Jeffery 55

J. Robertson b M. Croos 43

D. Krelle (c) c S. Beadsworth b N. Jeffery 0

L. Hard c S. Beadsworth b N. van der Wert 24

G. Davey lbw N. van der Wert 2

J. Noske c D. Ford b N. van der Wert 8

S. Wetering run out (N. van der Wert) 7

M. Madusanka not out 0

Extras (1NB, 9LB) 10

Total: (79.5 Overs) 229

Fall of Wickets: 1-11 L. Baptist, 2-37 J. Munday, 3-127 N. Suppree, 4-153 K. Alang, 5-153 D. Krelle, 6-203 L. Hard, 7-213 G. Davey, 8-215 J. Robertson, 9-223 S. Wetering, 10-229 J. Noske.

Parkfield Bowling: M. Croos 23-6-54-2, N. van der Wert 22.5-10-63-3, S. Kahawatte 8-1-28-1, T. D’Souza 9-1-21-1, N. Jeffery 13-1-42-2, D. Malalasekera 4-0-12-0.

PARKFIELD – 1st Innings

S. Beadsworth b J. Robertson 4

D. Ford c S. Wetering b G. Davey 19

R. Payne c J. Munday b J. Noske 3

T. D’Souza b M. Madusanka 70

S. Cannon lbw K. Alang 1

D. Malalasekera lbw K. Alang 22

S. Jayawardana c J. Robertson b M. Madusanka 7

N. van der Wert c L. Hard b M. Madusanka 33

S. Kahawatte c G. Davey b M. Madusanka 8

M. Croos c G. Davey b M. Madusanka 4

N. Jeffery not out 3

Extras (3NB, 2LB, 1B) 6

Total: (77.3 Overs) 180

Fall of Wickets: 1-6 S. Beadsworth, 2-14 R. Payne, 3-54 D. Ford, 4-62 S. Cannon, 5-102 D. Malalasekera, 6-113 S. Jayawardana, 7-148 T. D’Souza, 8-172 S. Kahawatte, 9-175 N. van der Wert, 10-180 M. Croos.

Coomoora Bowling: S. Wetering 7-2-12-0, J. Robertson 6-4-4-1, J. Noske 7-3-7-1, M. Madusanka 21.3-2-76-5, K. Alang 26-7-55-2, G. Davey 10-3-23-1.

Coomoora won by 49 runs