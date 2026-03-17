Wonderful Wolff leads the Friday night pack

By David Nagel

The Mountain Dart League returned from its Labour Day weekend off in spectacular style in round five with 180s rolled our regularly and some great individual performances.

In Division 1, Bullseyes bounced back from a round-four loss to High 5’s with an impressive 7-3 win over Bad Boys.

Dean Sherson knocked in a 180 visit for the winners, and James Johnson an 88 peg, but it was Jamie Wolff from the Bad Boys who provided the best of the action.

Wolff threw back-to-back legs of 13 and 17 darts, landing four 140s in those legs alone.

His 13-darter consisted of visits of 140, 140, 121 and 60, before landing a double-top finish at his first attempt.

Despite Wolff’s heroics, the Bad Boys are struggling, having won just two of their first five games.

One team not struggling is High 5’s, who kept a perfect record intact with a 7-3 victory over Clayton Cobras.

Steve Brown set the scene for High 5’s with a quality 100-peg, while Harry Pearce kept the Cobras in the hunt with a strong 16-dart leg.

This was a high-class contest, with 12 140’s thrown on the night.

And a 110-checkout from Bill Richardson was the highlight of Noble Park’s 7-3 success over The Bandits.

Noble has now won two on the trot, after losing its first three, and look set to be major contenders.

Ash Canfor hit a 180 for The Bandits, who slip to a 1-4 season record.

Rebels are appearing as the team to beat in Division 2 after Zane Kilroy led his team to an 8-2 thumping of Check Out.

Kilroy was in spectacular form, featuring in 16, 17 and 18-dart legs across singles and doubles and also throwing five 140s.

Tokoa Lazaro provided a high moment for Check Out with a 108-peg.

In other games, Mick Bellette threw a maximum 180 and an 83-peg in a 9-1 victory for Spectrum over The Night Trawlers, while Madarras celebrated their first win of 2026 with a 6-4 win over Redbacks.

Greg Rondinella was in good touch for Redbacks, throwing two 140s and finishing off a leg with a 75 count.

In Div 3, MDDA Black Bulls made it four straight wins with a 7-3 victory over Just Do It.

Cameron Vlug was the star for Black Bulls with a magnificent 128-peg, while Nga Ariki (18 dart leg) and Azim Masshor (171 visit) showed promising signs for JDI.

The Goodies have made it back-to-back 8-2 wins, this time over Stingers.

Rachel Grose got The Goodies rolling with a well-celebrated 180, while Brad Brooks secured one of the two legs for Stingers with an 86-peg.

And Stingrays have moved to a 3-2 record this season after a comfortable 7-3 win over Vales.

Darren Croot threw the only 140 on the night, while his Stingrays’ teammate Kerry Davis completed a winning leg with an even 100 finish.

• MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE – ROUND 5

DIVISION 1

RESULTS R5: MDDA Bullseyes def Bad Boys 7-3, High 5’s def Clayton Cobras 7-3, Noble Park def The Bandits 7-3.

LADDER: High 5’s 20, MDDA Bullseyes 16, Bad Boys 8, Noble Park 8, Clayton Cobras 4, The Bandits 4.

FIXTURE R6: Noble Park v MDDA Bullseyes, The Bandits v Clayton Cobras, Bad Boys v High 5’s.

DIVISION 2

RESULTS R5: Rebels def Check Out 8-2, Spectrum def TNT 9-1, Madarras def Redbacks 6-4.

LADDER: Rebels 16, Spectrum 12, Redbacks 12, Check Out 12, TNT 4, Madarras 4.

FIXTURE R6: Redbacks v Rebels, Madarras v TNT, Check Out v Spectrum.

DIVISION 3

RESULTS R5: MDDA Black Bulls def Just Do It 7-3, The Goodies def Stingers 8-2, Stingrays def Vales 7-3.

LADDER: MDDA Black Bulls 16, The Goodies 12, Stingrays 12, Just Do It 8, Vales 8, Stingers 4.

FIXTURE R6: Stingrays v MDDA Black Bulls, Vales v The Goodies, Just Do It v Stingers.