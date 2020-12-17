Bus-ting emissions with sustainable transport

By Gabriella Payne

Two new hybrid buses made in Dandenong are set to hit Melbourne’s streets this week, as the Victorian government continues to work towards a more environmentally-friendly and sustainable future, transforming the city’s bus fleet and creating more jobs in the process.

The addition of these two new vehicles will see the number of hybrid buses on Victorian roads grow to 50, with plans for 10 more to join them in the next two years – a move which the government hopes will help pave the way to a greener future.

On Friday 11 December the Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams visited Volgren’s Dandenong facility, to unveil the newest additions to Melbourne’s bus fleet.

With Ventura set to operate these buses on several routes between Brighton and Pakenham, Mr Carroll said it was a fantastic move in the right direction and would help reduce exhaust emissions by up to 25 per cent.

“The smell and smoke of diesel from a passing bus will eventually become a thing of the past in Victoria – and another two hybrid buses joining our state’s fleet is another step towards a more sustainable transport future,” Mr Carroll said.

A key feature of these new buses is that they “run in ‘silent’ electric mode when slowing down”, resulting in less noise and air pollution, benefiting both the environment, bus commuters and any pedestrian in the vicinity of a bus stop, school or outdoor dining precinct.

Ms Williams said it was not only great to see these new hybrid vehicles help create a sustainable future, but also that they were providing jobs for locals, with 80 Victorian suppliers contributing parts to the new buses, which feature “85 per cent local content” and were built in Dandenong.

“Victoria is becoming a leader in smart, sustainable transport solutions – and many of these low-emissions vehicles are being built right here in Dandenong, skilling up our workers in the technology of the future,” Ms Williams said.

Ventura is also ensuring that this sustainable transport model will be continued on for years to come, taking in a new round of first year apprentice technicians in 2021 who will learn about the diesel-electric powertrain system and stand them in good stead as the world continues to work towards cutting carbon emissions.

But environmentally-friendly features are not the only thing these new buses offer; they will also be more accessible for people of all abilities, with new technologies implemented for elderly members of the community and people with disabilities.

Visual and audio ‘next stop’ announcement technology is aimed at helping passengers with sight and hearing impairments, while panels with extra holding points will hopefully prevent slips and falls, particularly among elderly passengers.

The Victorian government assigned $20 million in this year’s Budget to “investigate solutions to achieve a zero-emission bus fleet” and create “a pipeline of local job opportunities in sustainable technology and manufacturing”, but for now these hybrid buses will be a step in the right

direction.

The Department of Transport head of transport services, Nick Foa, said that it was great to be implementing more environmentally conscious schemes in Victoria’s vast transport network and would be beneficial to everyone in the long run.

“These low emissions buses will play an important role in Victoria’s future public transport network as we continue to invest in safe, reliable and comfortable transport options,” Mr Foa said.