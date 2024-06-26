Strip club damaged by suspicious fire

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Sin City strip club in central Dandenong.

FRV and CFA firefighters were called out to the two-storey venue’s blaze on Langhorne Street about 8.36pm on 24 June.

It took nearly two hours to bring the scene under control, an FRV spokesperson said.

The venue had been raided by police in 2018 as part of an investigation into the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang.

A police spokesperson said no one was thought to be inside the club at the time of the “suspicious” blaze.

The police investigation was ongoing, the spokesperson said.

On a Facebook post, Sin City stated that “we are devastated to let everyone know that last night our venue unfortunately got burnt due to a fire”.

“We are so glad no one was hurt but our hearts break to those who are a part of the Sin City family.

“This isn’t the end of Sin City Gentleman’s Club and we promise our venue will be back better than ever.”

Any dashcam/CCTV footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au