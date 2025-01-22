Campers warned on fire risk

With fire danger still high, campers are being warned not to leave campfires and barbecues unattended during the upcoming long weekend.

This month police issued a warning about the dangers after an unextinguished campfire in Cape Otway sparked a bushfire.

About 14 hectares were burned during the fire on January 8 and approximately 150 people needed to be evacuated from nearby campsites.

Police are now treating the bushfire as a criminal investigation.

Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith said that campers needed to be mindful of fire danger ratings and weather conditions, including whether there’s a Total Fire Ban in place.

“It’s important to be aware of your responsibilities when it comes to fire. Don’t start fires on high-risk days.

“These fires can be devastating for communities and devastating for fire-fighters.

“It doesn’t matter how the fires start – the result is the same.”

A growing number of fire-bugs have been charged in the past year, with offenders facing hefty penalties.

In the 12 months up to September 2023, 46 offenders were charged with causing a bushfire across Victoria – up 59 per cent.

Bushfire arson is punishable with up to 25 years’ jail, while recklessly or negligently causing a bushfire attracts up to 15 years’ prison.

Lighting a fire on a Total Fire Ban day can lead to fines of up to $46,154 or two years’ jail. Starting a campfire in State forests and parks during restrictions can also attract heavy fines.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan also urged those firing up their barbecues and outdoor cooking appliances this weekend to make sure they are properly extinguished before walking away.

“We want all Victorians to enjoy their long weekend without any surprises, so it is really important your set-up is safe,” Heffernan said.

“Our messages remain clear – check your equipment for any faults before use and always have someone by the fire.

“We also recommend having at least 10 litres of water or a hose nearby.

“We know campfires, spit roasts, pizza ovens and fire pits will be popular this weekend, however if they are not within a properly constructed fireplace or exceed one metre by one metre in size, they can pose a serious fire risk.”

Heffernan said the fire danger would continue to linger over coming months, with forests and grasslands “drier than normal”.

“With temperatures set to reach high 20’s to mid-30’s across the state, I want to emphasise the significance of downloading the VicEmergency App to remain alert to any fires in the region you find yourselves in.”

Further information about bushfire arson and reckless fires is also available on the Victoria Police website: www.police.vic.gov.au/bushfire-arson

For travel safety tips, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/travel

Check the Fire Danger Rating by visiting www.cfa.vic.gov.au/firedangerratings

Anyone who witnesses suspicious or reckless behaviour as it is occurring should call Triple Zero (000) and anyone with other information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au