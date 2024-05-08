Noble’s Nelson makes VFL debut

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park teenager Matt Nelson’s strong form was rewarded with a VFL debut on Sunday against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

After a strong three-game stretch to start the season for the Bulls, named in the best twice, the Stingrays graduate played for Frankston on Sunday, winning nine possessions and laying two tackles in the Dolphins’ big loss.

The younger brother of Luke Nelson, who has plenty of VFL experience at Coburg and is now listed at Carlton, Matt played his junior footy at Berwick Springs before crossing to Noble Park last season and is noted for his professionalism.

“What strikes me about Matt is he has excellent training habits,“ Noble coach Steve Hughes said about him in preseason.

“I’d go so far as to say it’s some of the best training habits I’ve seen for an 18-year-old – his intensity, enthusiasm and professionalism leads the way.”

Elsewhere, Cranbourne local Corey Ellison had a day out to lead Williamstown to a 32-point victory over Casey.

The rising key forward played his best game of the season, kicking 4.3 from 21 disposals and taking six marks.

His presence inside 50 broke the game open as he stood the tallest in a best afield performance.

Narre Warren’s Jack Toner also played a strong hand, combining 24 disposals with eight marks and a goal, busy around the footy and a crucial piece of Willy’s forward entries with his cleanliness at the fall of the ball.

Springvale Districts’ Riley Collier-Dawkins was fierce in a stoppage-heavy game.

Rowville’s Cooper MacDonald got another valuable game of experience under his belt in Collingwood’s backline.